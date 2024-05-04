How To Complete The Yandere Challenge in BitLife

Another week, another interesting challenge to complete in BitLife. Let’s join together and find out what we’ll need to do to bring this challenge to a close and add another accomplishment to your account.

BitLife Yandere Challenge Walkthrough

To complete this BitLife Challenge, you’ll need to do the following:

Be born a female in Tokyo

Study Communications in College

Befriend a popular classmate in college

Murder 5+ female college classmates after befriending a popular classmate in college

Hook up with your popular friend after murdering your classmates

How To Be Born in Tokyo in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

To start off this adventure properly, you’ll need to be born as a Female in Tokyo. To do this, head to the New Life section, select Japan as your Country, and Tokyo as where you’d like to be born. You can name your character whatever you like, as long as they are female.

How To Study Communications in College in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to get this challenge completed right, you’ll need to select Communications as your primary area of study in school. Before going to University, make sure that you’re either doing freelance work to get some extra money, or partake in extracurriculars to try and get a free ride. Otherwise, you may not have the chance to go to University. Select Communications as your Major when you decide to enroll.

How To Befriend a Popular Classmate in College in BitLife

When you’re enrolled in school, you can make a new set of friends. Head into the University section of the game, located in the bottom left of the screen, and select your classmates. Offer to befriend them, and pay attention to their Popularity. If they’ve got a green bar in this field, befriend them and get ready for the most twisted part of the challenge.

How To Murder Your Classmates in BitLife

Now it’s time to get a little nasty. You’ll need to find at least 5 female classmates and pick them off one by one. If you’ve purchased an item like the Assassin’s Knife, you won’t need to worry about getting caught. Otherwise, be sure that you’re putting some thought into the way that you’re picking off these people. As long as you’ve made 5 of them kick the bucket before graduation, you’ll be ready to move on to the final step of the challenge.

How To Hook Up With a Popular Classmate in BitLife

Now that we’ve done all of the other prerequisites, it’s time to get a little nasty. Head into the Relationships tab and find your popular friend. Select the option to Hook Up with them, and you’ll have completed the final step of this challenge.

There we have it — all the steps to complete the Yandere BitLife challenge. Make sure you’re stopping by again next week to see what other wild challenges will await you in this simulation game.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

