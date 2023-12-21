It’s not often that Fortnite releases something that doesn’t cost V-Bucks, but when it does, it usually means there’s a sweet deal involved. Here’s an explainer for Fortnite‘s Chill Vibez Pack.

Fortnite’s Chill Vibez Pack, Explained

For those gamers who like to check the Fortnite item shop every day, the last few weeks have seen a plethora of new items find their way into the store. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle skins have been a hug hit, as have all the songs being added for Fortnite Festival. But the one thing all of those items have in common is that they cost V-Bucks. That isn’t the case for the Chill Vibez Pack, however.

For 4.49 USD, players will receive the Reverie skin, as well as her LEGO variant, 600 V-Bucks, the Dreamzy Handbag Back Bling, Reverie’s Dreamstaff Pickaxe, and the Reverie Rave Wrap.

While some may not consider these the coolest items in the shop, it’s hard to argue with the value. Each of the items listed would be close to 500 V-Bucks or more, which would cost more than the money spent on the pack. And the bonus V-Bucks make this pack a must-have for anyone looking to add to their locker.

With all of the awesome collabs cycling through the item shop these days, it’s hard to look at the Chill Vibez Pack and think it’s worth the money. However, Fortnite more than likely releases these packs in order for players who don’t have the ability to constantly flood their account with V-Bucks to still have a chance to kick butt while looking cool.

