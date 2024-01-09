A familiar weapon has found its way back into Battle Royale, allowing players to add it to their inventory once again. Here’s an explainer for Fortnite‘s Lock On Pistol.

Fortnite’s Lock On Pistol, Explained

Chapter 5 has seen plenty of fun items and weapons added to Fortnite, including the Flowberry Fizz and Enforcer AR. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for older items to be Unvaulted, such as the Lock On Pistol, which is now available in Chapter 5.

The Lock On Pistol didn’t spend a lot of time in the Vault, as it first debuted in Chapter 4 Season 2 and stuck around until Season 3. However, it’s a sight to behold, featuring a tracking system with a maximum range of 50 meters that waits until a player enters the crosshair and hits them with up to four bullets. And if players are able to land all four, the fourth bullet will always be a critical hit.

Related: An Annoying Fortnite Glitch Isn’t Actually a Glitch At All

The weapon is great for finishing off enemies with low health or taking players who aren’t paying attention by surprise. It’s especially effective in Zero Builds, as players are unable to build to avoid the bullets locked onto them.

With all the modified weapons available in Chapter 5, the Lock On Pistol could become the great equalizer. Players are more accurate than ever, but the Lock On Pistol provides an advantage because it takes aim out of the equation. It’s not likely to beat a shotgun or SMG up close in BR, but that’s not where the weapon is most useful. Keep some distance and send enemies running for their virtual lives.

If you want to learn more about Fortnite, here’s everything you need to know about LEGO Fortnite.