Geek & Sundry Returns to Dungeons & Dragons in Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode

Though former Critical Role home Geek & Sundry played a massive role in shaping the actual play landscape, the once bustling hub for TTRPG content saw a gradual fizzling out in the 2020s. But the upcoming series Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode aims to relaunch the brand with a return to its Dungeons & Dragons roots.

Though Dungeons & Dragons series like Critical Role and its after-show Talk Machina undeniably fueled Geek & Sundry’s heyday, the channel platformed a diverse variety of TTRPG systems with shows like L.A. by Night, Shield of Tomorrow, Pathfinder: Knights of Everflame, and the original Sagas of Sundry. The Jenga-centric horror system Dread powered the 2017 iteration of Sagas of Sundry, whose cast included Amy Vorpahl, Satine Phoenix, Amy Dallen, Game Master Ivan Van Norman, and Critical Role stars Matthew Mercer and Taliesin Jaffe. Though Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mood borrows both Vorpahl and a loosely spooky aesthetic from its predecessor, the series’ pared-down party and use of 5th Edition Dungeons & Dragons offers a more accessible launchpad into Geek & Sundry’s new era.

Geek & Sundry and Dropout regular Vorpahl leads Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode as Dungeon Master, guiding minions Dan Casey, Danielle Radford and Jason Nguyen on a chaotic journey of self-discovery. Nguyen’s gun-toting goblin certainly lives up to the show’s subtitle, though he’s joined by a pair of skeletons in Radford and Casey. While the party’s not entirely made up of goblins, the trio’s united as former underlings of a deceased necromancer determined to find their own way in the world. The trailer for Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode promises “a real cavalcade of freaks”, embracing a more lighthearted tone than the series previous installment.

According to Rascal News, Casey cited Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode as both an opportunity “to go back to basics” and contribute to the ongoing celebration of Dungeons & Dragons’ 50th Anniversary. As Vice President of Creative & Development at Geek & Sundry’s parent company Legendary Entertainment, Casey has more invested in Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode than just his skeletal player character. Casey confirmed that Geek & Sundry’s triumphant return to the TTRPG scene has been in the works for a few years now and was accelerated by the brand’s recent partnership with Realm.

Geek & Sundry officially returns with Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode on September 9, with new weekly installments dropping on Mondays.

