Genshin Impact Cor Lapis Locations and Farming Routes

Cor Lapis is one of many local specialties in Liyue. This precious material can be used to ascend three characters in Genshin Impact. Here’s how to farm Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact.

Where To Find Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact

There are over one hundred Cor Lapis that you can gather in Liyue. Since it is a rock mineral, you need to use a Claymore user or a Geo character to break open those rocks efficiently to gather the materials.

Wuwang Hill

Image via The Escapist

The first location is Wuwang Hill, which you will pass by during your first visit to Liyue. This is a pretty mountainous area, so it’s better to use various Waypoints to quickly reach the Cor Lapis.

Dihua Marsh

Image via The Escapist

Next, the Dihua Marsh and Sal Terrae have some Cor Lapis nodes as well, though they’re not quite as bountiful. Unless you really need a lot of it, I suggest just grabbing the cluster of ores inside the underground cave underneath Sal Terrae. You can enter this area after completing Zhongli’s character quest.

Jueyun Karst

Image via The Escapist

The area with the most abundant amount of Cor Lapis is Jueyun Karst and its surrounding regions. Personally, I like to visit Mt. Hulao to grab this material. However, you can also find a ton of them inside various caves within this zone.

The Chasm

Image via The Escapist

The Chasm is the southwesternmost area in Liyue, and I don’t recommend visiting this area to get your Cor Lapis. You will only find a small number of them on the surface. Not only that, but the varied elevation of this region makes gathering a chore.

Liyue Harbor

Image via The Escapist

Although the areas surrounding Liyue Harbor do not contain that much Cor Lapis, they are quite flat so traversing this section is quite easy. I suggest starting from the Waypoint on the hilltop and making your way down.

Yaodie Valley

Image via The Escapist

Yaodie Valley is a northern area above the Jueyun Karts. It doesn’t contain that many ores, but this region is still worth visiting since the rock deposits are quite close.

Guyun Stone Forest

Image via The Escapist

The last area containing Cor Lapis is Guyun Stone Forest. This region only contains five ores, but reaching their spots is quite easy so you can consider visiting it regularly.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

