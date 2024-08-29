How To Use the Artifact Transmuter in Genshin Impact

Grinding for artifacts has been one of the great banes of Genshin Impact players. However, with the release of the Natlan region, HoYoverse has introduced the Artifact Transmuter that can help you get the perfect stats.

How To Get Artifact Transmuter in Genshin Impact

You can obtain the Artifact Transmuter in Genshin Impact by completing Embattle quests in the Adventurer Handbook. You have to unlock Chapter IV and then obtain 25 5-star artifacts. Since you need to reach Adventure Rank 45 to get 5-star drops in domains, this tool is only for players who have reached the end game.

How To Use the Artifact Transmute

The Artifact Transmuter in Genshin Impact is a tricky tool that may confuse some players. The main thing about this new feature is that you can now select the main stat and two of the sub-stats of your artifact. To craft one artifact using this tool, you have to spend Sanctifying Elixir.

The Artifact Transmuter menu is divided into two sections:

Artifact Definition

Artifact Extraction

Artifact Definition lets you make new artifacts, while Artifact Extraction allows you to create Sanctifying Elixirs from your 5-star gear. Note that you cannot shove all artifacts into this machine, it only accepts 5-star gear with level 4 or above.

To create one Sanctifying Elixir, you must feed 100 points worth of artifacts into this machine. The higher the level of the gear you use as a fodder the more points it generates. Not only that the amount of Sanctifying Elixir you require also depends on the type of piece you want to create:

Flower of Life & Plume of Death: 1

Sands of Eon: 2

Circlet of Logos: 3

Goblet of Eonothem: 4

Since the trickiest piece with the highest main stat options is the Goblet of Eonothem, you need to make four Sanctifying Elixirs, which requires 400 points. That’s a ton of leveled-up gear that you have to throw away. The Artifact Transmuter is still a useful tool, but this feature is geared toward end-game Genshin Impact players who have a lot of trash artifacts in their inventory.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

