How To Get & Use Key To Somewhere in Genshin Impact

While you explore Natlan in Genshin Impact, you may find a secret cave that you can only open using two Keys To Somewhere. Luckily, they are not hidden far away, so here’s how to get the Key To Somewhere in Genshin Impact.

Where To Find Key To Somewhere in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find the Key to Somewhere near the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain, located southwest of the stadium. This area is filled with enemies, so you need to defeat them first. In return, you will get an Exquisite Treasure Chest.

After it’s safe, you can grab one key from inside a cage, and another key is dangling on a rope. The cage will be locked, but you can still take the key from outside the cage. Alternatively, you can climb up a nearby stack of boxes to grab the second key from the rope.

How To Use

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can use the two Keys to Somewhere on a nearby gate. There will be a stone lock device where you can input the keys. It will take you to a small, deadend cave where you can face a Fatui agent named Balachko. He may look like a regular Fatui Pyro Agent, but this guy is actually a Local Legend.

How To Defeat Balachko

Screenshot by The Escapist

Balachko is a tough boss since he has fast speed and a ridiculous amount of damage. The first time I tried to fight this guy after using the Key to Somewhere, I got defeated soundly even with my overpowered team. In the end, I had to bring Zhongli into the battle.

If you want to survive, you either have to be quick on your feet, or you have a tanky shield. Four-star characters won’t do; you will need Zhongli if you want to tank a direct hit from this boss. Luckily, I have my own Zhongli, who I specifically built as a shield bot. Even with him, my characters still died twice during the second fight.

The main gimmick of this fight is that Balachko will often disappear into the air. If you want to track him, you need to use someone who can place marks on an enemy. Nahida is the best option since she can easily place her flower sigil on him.

Besides being invisible, Blanchko will also create shadows that will attack you simultaneously. Red lines will appear on the ground, and you must get out of the way if you don’t want to die. If you want to find the real Blanchko, you need to see which one is throwing a Flaming Shuriken attack. This is easier said than done, since that guy is extremely fast.

Note that you shouldn’t use Pyro DPS in this fight. The best element to utilize is Electro since you can stun him for a long time. Here is the team comp I used to beat Balachko:

DPS: Raiden Shogun

Sub-DPS: Nahida and Xingqiu

Support: Zhongli

Once you defeat this Local Legend, you can claim a Precious Treasure Chest inside the Key to Somewhere cave. You will also unlock the “Balachko” achievement for beating this Fatui agent.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

