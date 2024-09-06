All Genshin Impact Embercore Flower Locations & Best Farming Route

Like other regions in Teyvat, Natlan also boasts its own unique plants and resources. One of the new crafting materials you can gather is Embercore Flower, which you need to make a new polearm in Genshin Impact. Here’s how to farm Embercore Flower in Genshin Impact.

Where to Find Embercore Flower in Genshin Impact

The Embercore Flower is a bright red plant that you can find growing on various cliffs and open areas in Genshin Impact. To harvest this material, you have to hit the flower once with physical or elemental attacks. This will trigger the flower to bloom and let you gather the core. There are more than two dozen of these plants that you can harvest before you need to wait for them to respawn.

Sulfurous Veins

You can find several Embercore Flowers on top of the tall cliffs at Sulfurous Veins. Trying to climb up this tall plateau is difficult, but there is an easier path if you approach it from the Stadium. Most of them are scattered, but you can find a big group on the southeast side of Sulfurous Veins.

Tepeacac Rise

After you gather all Embercore Flowers at Sulfurous Veins, you can head south to find two groups of this plant at Tepeacac Rise. One of them is near the dirt path, but you can find several flowers growing on the tall cliffs surrounding the Ancestral Temple.

Teticpac Peak

You can find four more Embercore Flowers on top of the southwestern side of Teticpac Peak. Reaching this tall plateau is quite difficult, so you may consider transforming into a Saurian to get up and unlock the Waypoint.

Where To Buy

Besides harvesting wild Embercore Flowers, you can also buy this plant from a merchant in Natlan. Just teleport to the Stadium of the Sacred Flame north Waypoint to enter the market. You will find a man named Cintli selling 15 of them for 240 Mora per flower. He will restock his shop after every weekly reset which occurs on Monday.

How To Use Embercore Flowers in Genshin Impact

You can use Embercore Flowers to purchase the Footprint of the Rainbow blueprint. Teleport to the western Waypoint at the Stadium and head left. Pass through the big door and you will enter the Temple of Pax. In this room, you can meet with the Salutary Furnace owner, Alum.

Besides allowing you to craft weapons, you can also buy various Natlan weapon blueprints from the Blacksmith. One of them is the Footprint of the Rainbow Polearm. Here’s all the materials that you need:

Spinel Fruit x10

Embercore Flower x10

Condessence Crystal x10

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

