How To Complete Lies and Promises Quest in Genshin Impact

While most Saurians are either tame or hostile, you can find a strange Yumkasaur sitting silently inside a cave. If you speak to this creature, you can start the Lies and Promises quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lies and Promises Quest Guide

You can trigger the Lies and Promises quest by talking with the strange Yumkasaur, who’s sitting inside the Coatepec Mountain cave. This area is located underneath Teticpac Peak, and you can find the Saurian sitting in front of a Luxurious Chest.

When you try to speak with the Yumkasaur, the Traveler and Paimon won’t be able to understand. Asking your little Saurian companion doesn’t work either since you two also can’t understand their words. Luckily, there is a way to directly communicate with the strange Yumkasaur.

Just head deeper into the cave and fight one of the hostile Saurians in this location. One of them will eventually drop the green sigil that lets you transform into a Yumkasaur. Now, you can head back and talk to the strange Saurian.

The Yumkasaur will demand to be fed, and you can offer it various items. However, I suggest giving it raw meat since that is what Saurians usually eat. Unfortunately, the strange Yumkasaur still refuses to budge from its spot and instead goes to sleep.

Of course, the Traveler and Paimon can’t accept this. To get the treasure chest, you can ask your little companion to burrow underground and bring it to you. Opening it will reveal that the chest is empty except for a letter.

The Yumkasaur is actually an abandoned pet whose owner has left the tribe after scamming many people. Paimon will contact the Chief of Scions of the Canopy, Wayna, and he promises to take care of the Saurian.

Luckily, you still get some rewards for completing the Lies and Promises quest in Genshin Impact:

Primogem x20

Adventure EXP x150

Mora x25,000

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

