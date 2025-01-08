Golden Globes 2025: Where to Stream These 10 Award Winners

Award show season is off to an incredible start with the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. If you tuned in on Sunday evening, then you know the list of winners who took home awards! And in case you were wondering where to watch certain movies and TV shows, I have you covered! Keep on reading to see where you can stream award-winning shows like The Bear, and films like Emilia Pérez.

Where to Stream These 10 Golden Globes Winners

The Bear

The FX show The Bear was nominated for five awards at the Golden Globes. Jeremy Allen White, who portrays Carmy in the hit series, brought home the award for Best Actor. The show follows Carmy and his colleagues, who just opened up a new restaurant in the city of Chicago as they attempt to put out fires all around them.

Streaming service: Hulu or Disney+

The Substance

Demi Moore took home her very first Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy on Sunday night. The Substance follows Elisabeth Sparkle, portrayed by Moore, as she takes a mysterious drug meant to transform her into a better version of herself.

Streaming Service: Prime Video which also offers a free trial to new subscribers.

The Challengers

The Challengers won a Golden Globe for Best Original Score. The film follows Zendaya, who portrays Tashi Donaldson, a tennis player turned coach who transforms her husband into a world-famous tennis champion.

Streaming Service: Prime Video Prime Video which also offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer took home two Golden Globes, including Jessica Gunning winning the award for Best Female Supporting Actor, along with the Best Limited Series Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. Baby Reindeer follows the story of an up-and-coming comedian named Donny, portrayed by Richard Gadd, who is stuck dealing with a female stalker named Martha, played by Gunning.

Streaming Service: Netflix

Wicked

Wicked, which premiered on November 22, 2024, took home the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The film stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the iconic film adaption of the Broadway Musical.

Streaming Service: AppleTV or Prime Video for rent or purchase. Both offer a free trial to new subscribers.

Shogun

Shogun took home four awards on Sunday night, including Best Male and Female Actor in a Drama TV Series and Best Drama Series. The series is set in the year 1600 and follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga as his enemies on the Council of Regents go against him.

Streaming Service: Hulu

Hacks

Hacks took home an award for Best Musical and Comedy Series; Jean Smart brought home the award for Best Television Female Actor in a Musical and Comedy Series for her role as Deborah Vance at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. The series follows Smart, a legendary Las Vegas comic, who forms a mentorship with a 25-year-old comedy writer.

Streaming Service: Max

Emilia Perez

Emilia Pérez was the big winner at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards as it brought home four awards. The film stars Zoe Saldana, who plays Rita Mora Castro; Selena Gomez, who plays Jessi Del Monte; and Karla Sofía Gascón who plays Emilia Peréz.

Streaming Service: Netflix

Flow

Flow took home the award for Best Animated Feature Film. The movie follows a cat whose home is completely ruined by a great flood. A boat filled with various species comes to rescue him, and although they have varying differences, they must team up to defeat the flood.

Streaming Service: AppleTV which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Conclave

Conclave took home the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay Motion Picture. The film follows Cardinal Lawrence, who is tasked with selecting a new pope. While doing so, he uncovers a trail of deep secrets that could share the foundation of the Roman Catholic Church.

Streaming Service: Peacock

