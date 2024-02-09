Every JRPG worth its salt needs one of these: a rare enemy that drops tons of resources and experience to help you level up. They don’t show up often, but when they do, it’s a huge dopamine shot. Here’s how to farm Prismatic Slimes in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

What are Prismatic Slimes in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

As alluded to previously, Prismatic Slimes are a very rare enemy that can spawn during quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink. The thing is, you won’t be able to differentiate a regular Slime enemy from a Prismatic Slime until you hit it. It’ll glow with rainbow colorings, and will often run away from you.

If you do manage to kill it, though, it’ll drop a ton of resources including Knickknack Vouchers, Damascus Ingots, along with experience and skill points to help you level up your Masteries. Basically, when you see one of these, prioritize killing it ASAP.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Prismatic Slime Best Farming Method

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The best way to farm Prismatic Slimes is by repeating the Slimepede survival quest on Maniac difficulty.

This quest tasks you with surviving for four minutes, while killing as many Slimes as you can. It’s worth noting that even if you don’t get any Prismatic Slime spawns, you’ll be rewarded with 11 Knickknack Vouchers if you’re able to kill all 100 Slimes within the time limit. That’s still a really good reward that lets you farm Transmute and Transmarvel Sigils.

While playing through Slimepede, I’ve noticed that when the Prismatic Slimes do spawn, they tend to spawn at the back part of the arena, at the raised area. I should also note that their spawn rates are random and don’t seem to be dependent on how many Slime kills you’ve gotten in the quest.

Players have reported spawns at 48 kills, while others have stated that they haven’t seen a single spawn even after getting over 90 kills multiple times. This leads me to believe that it’s pure RNG, and you’ll just need to grind out the quest over and over again.

Again, even without the Prismatic Slime spawns, Slimepede is still a good quest to farm for the Knickknack Vouchers if you’re working on getting Sigils.

Prismatic Slime Drops

Depending on your level when you encounter a Prismatic Slime in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you may get different types of rewards. But generally speaking, here are some of the rewards you can expect to get for killing it:

Damascus Ingots

Knickknack Vouchers

MSP and experience

Azurite’s Splendor

Ambrosia

And that’s the best way to farm Prismatic Slimes in Granblue Fantasy Relink.