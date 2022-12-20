Developer Inti Creates has shared the release date trailer for Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, a co-op 2D action sidescroller coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam on February 23, 2023. It will retail for $24.99, which falls in line with the “premium” pixel art action experiences Inti Creates is known for, from the Mega Man Zero series to the Azure Striker Gunvolt series to the two Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon games.

In Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, demon-hunting sisters Shinobu Kamizono and Maya Kamizono battle their way through a demonic castle that has overtaken their school. Each sister has a unique skill set specializing in long-distance and close-range fighting respectively, and defeating bosses will unlock new weapons to increase exploration opportunities and discover new routes in future levels. The game sounds like it will follow in the footsteps of the Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon games, offering reasons to explore but without going the full-blown Metroidvania route.

Likewise, the game will offer unspecified “unique changes on repeat plays,” and a “Style System” will offer “extensive” unspecified difficulty options. The two-player co-op will further enable “special actions.” So, the bottom line is that Grim Guardians: Demon Purge is everything you expect in an Inti Creates game, while adding some new options to raise the replay value even higher. On paper, that sounds pretty good, and the Grim Guardians: Demon Purge release date trailer looks pretty good too.

Stay tuned for Grim Guardians on all platforms this February. If you need more rad pixel art games in your life, keep an eye out for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Final Fantasy I-VI Collection on Switch, PS4, and PC in 2023.