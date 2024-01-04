GTA 5’s Michael Actor Calls Out People Saying GTA 6 Is Woke

Last month, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI took the internet by storm. Some people from the community thought GTA 6 had gone “woke,” which GTA 5 voice actor Ned Luke has called out.

The comments from Luke, who voiced Michael in GTA 5, come from an IGN interview (via TheGamer). During the interview, Luke mostly talks about the fame voicing and acting as a character in the Grand Theft Auto series has brought him.

In the first few minutes, however, he talks about the backlash some corners of the interweb had to the GTA 6 trailer and its female protagonist: “Lucia’s hard, man. In the trailer, she looked good. You get a lot of these clowns out here going, ‘Rockstar’s going woke, they’re caving into the wokeness of the world.’ First of all, there’s been other female protagonists in the past, but obviously not in something as huge as this.” He then goes on to call Lucia a “badass” and how cool it was to see her take charge at one point in the trailer, having “led the way” to what appears to be a robbery, with the male protagonist, Jason, behind her.

It’s always amusing to see such stupidity on display for the world to see. Some of the reasons given for the concept of GTA going “woke” were seeing a woman in a lead role and seeing Black and Hispanic people existing in Vice City. Never mind the fact that Black and Hispanic people are two of the most common ethnic groups in Miami, which Vice City is modeled after. Facts don’t matter to these cretins, sadly.

