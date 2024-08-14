Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears Episode Release Dates & Time

NFL fans have a new series to binge through August and that is Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears. So you don’t miss any of the action, here’s the exact time and dates that episodes will be released.

Episodes of Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears are released on Max each Tuesday starting on Aug. 6.

New episodes will continue to be released each week through the five-episode run, so here’s a better look at the release date for each episode of the 19th season of Hard Knocks.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Aug. 6 Episode 2 Aug. 13 Episode 3 Aug. 20 Episode 4 Aug. 27 Episode 5 Sept. 3

Each of these episodes will be an hour long, so you’re going to have plenty of action with the Bears to enjoy as the season plays out.

Should any of these episodes be delayed then we’ll update this article to make sure it’s correct so feel free to check back in the coming weeks.

What Time Do New Episodes of Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears Release?

Episodes of Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears are released on Max at 9 pm EDT. That means you can expect to have Hard Knocks as weekly viewing for your Tuesday night over the next five weeks.

As you’d expect the library of previous episodes will also be available to watch on Max, so if you miss out at any point or need a refresher then you can always go back and catch up.

Unfortunately, some regions will not have access to Max, however, you can still find Hard Knocks streaming on the services that typically host HBO content, so there will be a way to tune in.

You can stream episodes one and two of Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears on Max now.

