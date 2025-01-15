Harley Quinn Season 5: Everything You Need to Know Before This Week’s Premiere

Harley Quinn is back for Season 5, and you do not want to miss it! The new season picks up right where Season 4 left off, where Harley Quinn and Ivy teamed up with Catwoman and Barbara Gordon to form their own version of Gotham City Sirens. The trailer shows Harley moving to Metropolis, which is where season 5 will be set.

Many of the main cast will be making their way back into the plot for Season 5, although they will be split up with separate stories for the fans to follow. And for those of you expecting to see Kite Man in Season 5 of Harley Quinn, you might be a bit bummed to find out that he will not be making an appearance. The show’s co-creator, Dean Lorey, noted that Kite Man will not be in this upcoming season, but they will have to catch him on his spin-off show titled Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which first aired on July 18, 2024.

“Kite-Man is not in Season 5 of ‘Harley Quinn.’ He’s not… Look, he’s above it. He’s better… But I will say there are connections to ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 5 off of ‘Kite-Man’ Season 1. Kite-Man Season 1 leads into, in some interesting ways, ‘Harley’ Season 5,” Lorey said, per Collider.

Keep on reading to see when and where you can watch Season 5 of Harley Quinn.

Where Can You Stream Harley Quinn Season 5?

Fans can stream Harley Quinn Season 5 on Max and Prime Video, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. The series originally premiered in 2019 on the now-obsolete DC Universe streaming platform, releasing two seasons before making its way to MAX for seasons three through five.

When Does Harley Quinn Season 5 Release?

Fans can watch Harley Quinn Season 5 on Max on Thursday, January 16 at midnight PST.

Harley Quinn Season 5 Release Schedule

Episode 1: Thursday, January 16

Episode 2: Thursday, January 23

Episode 3: Thursday, January 30

Episode 4: Thursday, February 6

Episode 5: Thursday, February 13

Episode 6: Thursday, February 20

Episode 7: Thursday, February 27

Episode 8: Thursday, March 6

Episode 9: Thursday, March 13

Episode 10: Thursday, March 20

Harley Quinn Cast

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Alan Tudyk as Joker

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

James Adomian as Bane, Chaz

Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho

Ron Funches as King Shark

Christopher Meloni as James Gordon

JB Smoove as Frank the Plant

Jim Rash as Riddler

Tom Hollander as Alfred Pennyworth

