Harley Quinn Season 5: Everything You Need to Know Before This Week’s Premiere

Harley Quinn is back for Season 5, and you do not want to miss it! The new season picks up right where Season 4 left off, where Harley Quinn and Ivy teamed up with Catwoman and Barbara Gordon to form their own version of Gotham City Sirens. The trailer shows Harley moving to Metropolis, which is where season 5 will be set.
Many of the main cast will be making their way back into the plot for Season 5, although they will be split up with separate stories for the fans to follow. And for those of you expecting to see Kite Man in Season 5 of Harley Quinn, you might be a bit bummed to find out that he will not be making an appearance. The show’s co-creator, Dean Lorey, noted that Kite Man will not be in this upcoming season, but they will have to catch him on his spin-off show titled Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which first aired on July 18, 2024.
“Kite-Man is not in Season 5 of ‘Harley Quinn.’ He’s not… Look, he’s above it. He’s better… But I will say there are connections to ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 5 off of ‘Kite-Man’ Season 1. Kite-Man Season 1 leads into, in some interesting ways, ‘Harley’ Season 5,” Lorey said, per Collider.
Keep on reading to see when and where you can watch Season 5 of Harley Quinn.
Where Can You Stream Harley Quinn Season 5?
Fans can stream Harley Quinn Season 5 on Max and Prime Video, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. The series originally premiered in 2019 on the now-obsolete DC Universe streaming platform, releasing two seasons before making its way to MAX for seasons three through five.
When Does Harley Quinn Season 5 Release?
Fans can watch Harley Quinn Season 5 on Max on Thursday, January 16 at midnight PST.
Harley Quinn Season 5 Release Schedule
- Episode 1: Thursday, January 16
- Episode 2: Thursday, January 23
- Episode 3: Thursday, January 30
- Episode 4: Thursday, February 6
- Episode 5: Thursday, February 13
- Episode 6: Thursday, February 20
- Episode 7: Thursday, February 27
- Episode 8: Thursday, March 6
- Episode 9: Thursday, March 13
- Episode 10: Thursday, March 20
Harley Quinn Cast
- Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn
- Alan Tudyk as Joker
- Lake Bell as Poison Ivy
- James Adomian as Bane, Chaz
- Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho
- Ron Funches as King Shark
- Christopher Meloni as James Gordon
- JB Smoove as Frank the Plant
- Jim Rash as Riddler
- Tom Hollander as Alfred Pennyworth
Published: Jan 15, 2025 07:49 am