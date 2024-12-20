Hawk Tuah Girl Breaks Silence on Crypto Scam Accusations, Issues Apology That Isn’t Worth Spit

Despite rumors that Hawk Tuah Girl was dead, she’s broken her silence on Hawk Tuah Coin crypto disaster, issuing a lawyer-approved statement that reads like a whole lot of nothing.

Haliey Welch, who gained fame for her viral “Hawk Tuah!” video, launched a Hawk Tuah Coin cryptocurrency, a meme coin called $HAWK. Plenty of people invested in it, but hours after launching, it completely tanked, wiping nearly $450 million off its value.

While Welch herself has not been sued, some of her partners have been, and her statement suggests that she’s co-operating with this lawsuit. The statement, posted to Twitter / X, screams lawyerspeak and reads:

“I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community. I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter.”

The statement goes on to suggest those who have been affected contact Burwick Law, the law firm that filed yesterday’s lawsuit. I wouldn’t be surprised if other law companies had their own plans, and it’s also possible the SEC is looking at this whole situation.

What’s absent from the statement is any kind of apology. It may be that her lawyers have advised her to keep communication to a minimum, but it hasn’t helped endear her to the community and the responses to her tweet are certainly a trip.

The comments that aren’t roasting Welch are mocking those who put their money into Hawk Tuah Coin. “Hailey, you’re a true American hero and i respect and admire your talent and your contributions to society. Saying that, i took out 10 grand from my parents retirement and put it on your coin. We are unable to celebrate Christmas this year,” reads one comment.

That’s a gag, as you can tell from the poster’s profile, but the sad thing is that there are people who’ve lost money on Hawk Tuah Coin; the lawsuit mentions individual losses of up to $70,000, and Reddit reports that one investor appears to have lost $120,000.

Prior to this statement, no one had heard from her for two weeks. Discussing the crash on Twitter Space, she suddenly said, “Anyhoo, I’m going to go to bed and I’ll see you guys tomorrow.” The subsequent radio silence helped fuel the rumors she’d passed away.

Welch’s social media accounts, including her Instagram, are currently dormant, and I wouldn’t count on her weekly podcast resuming any time soon. Still, if she is going on hiatus, she’ll have plenty Tuah reflect on.

