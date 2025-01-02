‘He Has Lost It’: ‘Weirdo’ Jack Schlossberg Slammed After Satirical Comment on Baldoni’s Defense Includes Boston Massacre Reference

Everyone’s “favorite” nepo baby Jack Schlossberg is considered a progressive in the world of politics, but he’s been posting some odd things lately. The Vogue political correspondent has even weighed on a celebrity case that’s consumed the internet, Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni.

Lively received bad press during the marketing campaign for her movie It Ends With You. Baldoni both starred alongside her and directed the film, and there were rumors of a rift between him and Lively. In December, The New York Times released a shocking report: Lively was alleging sexual harassment from Baldoni. Her team claimed that, among other things, he showed her images of naked women, talked about a pornography addiction, and at one point indicated he had had sex without consent in the past. After that, so claimed The New York Times and Lively’s people, Baldoni set out to ruin Lively’s reputation.

Lively and Baldoni both filed lawsuits at the end of December. Lively filed in New York against Baldoni and the PR team she believes tried to bury her, while Baldoni filed against The New York Times claiming they “cherry picked” quotes to make him look bad. It’s a case that’s probably going to drag on for some time, but at the moment, Lively is gaining a lot of goodwill. People don’t want to see yet another woman destroyed in Hollywood after coming out against a man. A lot of actresses are on Lively’s side and have even used the case to talk about their own negative experiences in Hollywood.

But now, for some reason, Jack Schlossberg is involved. The grandson of JFK posted today, January 2, “I agreed to take on JUSTIN BALDONI as a client. Why? FAIRNESS EVERYONE is entitled to a FAIR TRIAL and ZEALOUS DEFENSE. Justin has NOTHING to hide, Justice will be his revenge. After BOSTON MASSACRE, John Adams represented the British at trial. Same s**t, different day.”

Now, let’s bear in mind that Schlossberg doesn’t actually appear to have taken Baldoni on as a client at all. He only passed the bar last year, and Baldoni’s lawyer is currently Bryan Freedman. This has led plenty to wonder if Schlossberg is trolling, or “doing a bit.”

Whatever is going on, no one is impressed. “Oh, dear me. I am in favor of fairness but NOT in favour of comparing the representation of Baldoni with the representation of the British at trial,” wrote one person. “So you’re comparing yourself to the guy who lost in court and served only one term?” wrote another.

The Reddit forum FauxMoi, which deals in celebrity news, had a field day with the post. One person posted an image allegedly from Schlossberg’s Instagram stories, where he appeared to have written, “Justice for Justin” and “My client is INNOCENT. Mr Baldoni MUST BE MADE WHOLE. We will accept NOTHING less than your best offer. You have 25 hours.”

That had people all the more convinced Schlossberg was trolling – something he most certainly has a reputation for. “I’m rather certain he’s joking. He’s a weirdo. It’s his thing,” said a Redditor. But another believed that “He has lost it.” Certainly, there’s an air of confusion surrounding the whole thing. Schlossberg returned to X an hour after his initial post and wrote, “My personal feelings about Justin Baldoni are irrelevant. Justin is my client, I’m his lawyer. even the most heinous individuals have the right to counsel for their defense. I am not a hero. I’m just doing my job.” But again, there’s no evidence Baldoni has hired him.

If it’s a joke, it’s safe to say it’s not a very good one. While people are entertained by the Lively-Baldoni case, it still involves harassment and misogyny. Schlossberg would have been well advised to, just this once, not post.

