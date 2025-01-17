Here’s How Trading Works in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Trading is a feature that fans have been waiting for in Pokemon TCG Pocket since, well, basically its inception. We’ll finally be getting it this month, and the developers have released more info on how exactly it’ll work.

Here are the big ones:

Trades can be done between friends.

Trades can be done with cards of the same rarity.

At the time of the trade feature’s launch, certain cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs will be able to be traded. We are planning to continue to expand the selection of booster packs that you can trade from.

Cards with a rarity of 1-4 diamonds and 1 star can be traded.

Items must be consumed in order to trade.

The important thing to take note of here is that cards must be of the same rarity in order to be traded. This gets around the potential issue of players creating dummy accounts to feed rare cards to their main accounts. It is, however, a bummer that we won’t be able to trade 2-star full art cards, as those are some of the most sought after cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

While I expected that immersive and crown rare cards would likely be untradeable, not being able to trade 2-star cards is a bit of a downer.

That being said, the team has stated that they’ll continue to monitor player feedback and tweak the system as needed. There’s still no word on when exactly trading will be implemented, aside from confirmation that it’s coming in January.

In addition to that, the game’s next set of booster packs will also be released at the end of this month.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is now available on mobile devices.

