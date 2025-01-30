Hoot! Growl! Dimension 20 Teams Up with Webtoon for Fantasy High Adaptation

Dimension 20 and Webtoon have joined forces to bring The Bad Kids of Dimension 20: Fantasy High to the latter webcomic platform, home of fan-favorite titles like Lore Olympus and Heartstopper.

Fantasy High launched actual-play powerhouse Dimension 20 into the limelight, serving as the show’s inaugural tabletop adventure. The campaign blends Dungeons & Dragons‘ mechanics with classic teen comedy charm, following the misadventures of Aguefort Adventuring Academy students Adaine Abernant, Kristen Applebees, Fig Faeth, Riz Gukgak, Fabian Seacaster, and Gorgug Thistlespring.

The Brennan Lee Mulligan helmed romp remains one of the series’ most beloved entries, sparking follow-up seasons in Sophomore Year and Junior Year and spinoff campaigns such as Pirates of Leviathan and The Seven. Webtoon’s 61-episode adaptation appears to revisit the Bad Kids’ origins, with a description reading: “When students at their school mysteriously go missing, [a] ragtag group bands together to uncover a sinister plot, embarking on an unforgettable adventure filled with intrigue, humor, and heartfelt moments” (via Variety).

This announcement comes fresh off the heels of Dimension 20’s impressive arena-style TTRPG extravaganza at Madison Square Garden. The Gauntlet of the Garden marks the first stop along Dimension 20‘s whirlwind 2025 tour, which includes the upcoming Intrepid Heroes live shows Battle at the Bowl, Quangle Quest, and Viva Más Vegas. Each tour stop features a different iteration of Emily Axford, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, Lou Wilson, Ally Beardsley, and Brian Murphy’s Intrepid Heroes, with Fantasy High‘s Bad Kids taking the stage on June 1st in Los Angeles for Battle at the Bowl.

Dimension 20 fans and newcomers alike can get their hands on Webtoon’s adaptation of Fantasy High this Spring. The series will join actual play colleagues like Critical Role and The Adventure Zone, who have received respective comic adaptations. “Just like the most compelling comic storytelling, tabletop role-playing games offer incredibly rich worlds, dynamic characters, and boundless creativity,” Webtoon Entertainment’s David S. Lee commented on the congenial relationship between comics and TTRPG narratives.

Between The Battle at the Bowl and Webtoon’s adaptation of Fantasy High arriving this Spring, the Aguefort Owlbears have plenty of reasons to let out an enthusiastic “Hoot! Growl!”.

