Horizon Forbidden West Gets PC Release Date

In 2023, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition launched for the PS5 on two discs. Now, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will launch for PC on March 21.

This news comes from PlayStation.Blog. Port experts Nixxes Software, who brought over Sony’s Spider-Man titles to PC, will be handling duties for Horizon Forbidden West, as well. The title will include the Burning Shores expansion, which PS4 players sadly missed out on. Interested parties can pre-purchase the game here and gain access to the following goodies:

Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow* (available only with pre-purchase)

Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear* (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation

Network)

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

There is also a nifty Features Trailer:

As you can see, there are some great options on offer: unlocked frame rates, customizable graphics settings, and ultra-wide resolution support are just a few enhancements PC gamers can lord over console players. Those who are wondering about the dreaded system requirements, however, will need to await details in the coming weeks.

It’s great to see Sony jump on the PC bandwagon with a variety of games, like God of War and Returnal. Hopefully, Horizon Forbidden West will avoid the bugs Horizon Zero Dawn had when it launched and provide a new experience for eager gamers to try out.

If you’re interested in more Horizon Forbidden West content, here’s an article explaining how the game is the first PS5 title with two discs, beating FF7 to the punch.