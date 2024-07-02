House of the Dragon Director Confirms Major Game of Thrones Easter Egg

Being a prequel it shouldn’t be any real surprise that there are Game of Thrones easter eggs in House of the Dragon, but Season 2, Episode 3 has introduced one that fans probably didn’t see coming, and some may even hate.

Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon eggs have surfaced for the first time within this universe in the hands of Rhaena Targaryen. Episode director Geeta Vasant Patel confirmed in an interview with Mashable that, yes, those are the eggs we finally get to see hatch during the Game of Thrones story.

Screenshot via Max

This revelation is a departure from the source material as George R.R. Martin’s original work suggests that the eggs Daenerys would eventually receive as a gift had been shipped off to Essos before the events we see taking place in Season 2 of House of the Dragon. Fortunately, thanks to this change we do get to see these eggs appear in the show even if it is for just a brief moment.

House of the Dragon is based on the Targaryen history book Fire & Blood. This story is written by Archmaester Gyldayn using information collected much later in the timeline meaning it is not a first-hand account of the characters involved in its story. With this being the case, there’s plenty of room for the showrunners to play around with ideas, and make small changes to the story without breaking canon.

We don’t expect this to be the last change made to the story during House of the Dragon Season 2, nor the last easter egg for the Game of Thrones TV show. There’s still plenty more episodes left to go and things are only expected to get more intense as they arrive.

You can stream House of the Dragon weekly on Max alongside all of the episodes that have been released so far.

