House of the Dragon: Every Game of Thrones Cameo in Season 2’s Finale

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8. House of the Dragon Season 2 is finally over, but its last episode had many surprising cameos for Game of Thrones fans. Here’s a look at them all.

All Game of Thrones Cameos in House of the Dragon Season 2

Daenerys Targaryen

Daenerys Targaryen was the last character of Targaryen name in Game of Thrones, so naturally her appearance in House of the Dragon isn’t a major shock. Especially given Daemon’s visions are of the future his actions create.

In Daemon’s vision, we see Daenerys and her three dragons, showing Daemon the future of what happens to the Targaryen lineage. Since we only see the back of her head, it doesn’t seem likely that Emilia Clarke returned to play the part.

The Night King

We shouldn’t need to explain who The Night King is as he’s the big bad in Game of Thrones. The leader of the White Walkers can be seen in one of Daemon’s visions alongside a dead dragon, which shouldn’t be a shock given what happens in Game of Thrones, and how big a part it plays in the Targaryen story.

Three-Eyed Raven

The Three-Eyed Raven played a major role in Game of Thrones, but it’s a character many may have forgotten about, especially since Season 6 really challenged the idea that they are the Bloodraven. In House of the Dragon, we see a young Brynden Rivers, the Bloodraven in one of Daemon’s visions. This heavily suggests that yes, Bloodraven is the Three-Eyed Raven from Game of Thrones.

The Three-Eyed Raven is a greenseer connected to the Wierwood trees, but he is also of Targaryen lineage, so it does make sense for Daemon to see him when having visions of the future in the way that he does. We know that the person in the vision is Bloodraven thanks to the birthmark on his face.

You can see all of these cameos in the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale which is available to stream alongside all previous episodes on Max right now.

