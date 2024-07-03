House of the Dragon Gets a Hades Makeover in Stunning Fanart

One of the year’s most anticipated video games and television seasons respectively have been granted an unexpected crossover thanks to a fan artist who saw potential in blending the iconic aesthetic of Hades with the cast of House of the Dragon.

Character designer and storyboard artist Rebekah Jin – known as @eggramen_ on X and Instagram – deftly envisioned House of the Dragon’s Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen in the vibrant world of Hades. The House of the Dragon royals were each further fanonized as Hades‘ non-player characters with the aid of some of the Game of Thrones prequel’s most divine lines of dialogue. Jin’s fitting House of Hades crossover proved a massive hit with fans of both franchises, with many commenters expressing interest in seeing more House of the Dragon characters in Jin’s pitch-perfect Hades style – a request that the artist teased may come to fruition in the future.

House of the Dragon in Hades! 🐉🔱 pic.twitter.com/jFX3d8qLfS — 🍜RBKjin (@eggramen_) July 1, 2024

Jin’s artwork exemplifies the near-perfect circle that is the Venn Diagram of Greek mythology savants and fans of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire franchise, with the sprawling ensembles, dramatic power struggles, and lore-rich narratives found in both larger-than-life worlds clearly attracting like-minded crowds. Much like in Greek mythology, the universe of Game of Thrones contains a variety of narratives within its fantasy world from political intrigue to doomed romances to hero’s journeys. The romance element in particular has inspired an active fanfic and fanart community around properties like Hades and House of the Dragon. Thus, it may come as no surprise that Jin’s comments likewise saw Rhaenicent shippers flush with new crossover inspiration.

Jin’s fanart arrives at the nexus of Hades and House of the Dragon’s recent returns, with the two franchises firmly reclaiming their chokehold on the cultural zeitgeist. Fans got their hands on Hades II early access in May and were treated to House of the Dragon’s Season 2 premiere in about a month’s time. House of the Dragon’s second season has only just gotten underway and will continue to unveil chapters in its prequel saga throughout the summer. Two of the year’s most fiery franchisees live in perfect harmony in Jin’s piece, one that’s successfully captured fan’s imaginations. Those biding their time for a potential continuation of House of Hades can investigate Jin’s original work on the Webtoon series Ari, San, and The Reaper in the meantime.

