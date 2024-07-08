House of the Dragon Map: Every Major Location and Who Rules It

House of the Dragon has plenty of iconic locations, and some fans may even remember from Game of Thrones, however, the ruler of some does differ between shows. To give you a refresher, here’s a look at the House of the Dragon map and who rules key locations.
Every Major Location in House of the Dragon
Here is a look at the general area we see the events of House of the Dragon take place. Of course, there has been some venturing further north and south, but for the most part, HOTD involves these key locations in this area.
You can check out more details by using HBO’s interactive map on their website.
King’s Landing
During House of the Dragon King’s Landing is occupied by the Targaryens under the rule of King Aegon II. This leadership is commonly referred to as the Greens, and during the show currently they rule the capital of the Seven Kingdoms.
Dragonstone
Dragonstone is home to heir apparent Rhaenyra Targaryen who once was set to become the ruler of the realm before her brother Aegon took the position. Rhaenyra and her allies are referred to as the Blacks.
Driftmark
Driftmark is ruled by Corlys Velaryon. The stronghold is at sea and is quite difficult to lay siege against.
Harrenhal
Harrenhal is a cursed castle that belongs to the Strong family. While it might be the biggest castle in Westeros, it is old, heavily damaged, and all-around dangerous to reside within.
Storm’s End
Storm’s End is the ancestral home of House Baratheon. This stronghold is nearly impenetrable and has never been taken down by men or nature itself.
Runestone
Runestone belongs to House Royce who themselves are loyal to House Arryn. The castle resides within the greater area referred to as the Vale.
Pentos
Located a distance away from Westeros, Pentos is a great and prosperous city located in Essos. It currently has no ancestral ruler and is one of the only free cities in House of the Dragon that elects its leader from a variety of families.
Minor Locations in House of the Dragon
- Oldtown – House Hightower
- Highgarden – House Tyrell
- Blackhaven – House Dondarrion
- The Crag – House Westerling
- Casterly Rock – House Lannister
- Raventree Hall – House Blackwood
- Stone Hedge – House Bracken
- Winterfell – House Stark
- Riverrun – House Tully
- The Vale – House Arryn
- Pyke – House Greyjoy