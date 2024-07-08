House of the Dragon Map: Every Major Location and Who Rules It

House of the Dragon has plenty of iconic locations, and some fans may even remember from Game of Thrones, however, the ruler of some does differ between shows. To give you a refresher, here’s a look at the House of the Dragon map and who rules key locations.

Every Major Location in House of the Dragon

Here is a look at the general area we see the events of House of the Dragon take place. Of course, there has been some venturing further north and south, but for the most part, HOTD involves these key locations in this area.

You can check out more details by using HBO’s interactive map on their website.

King’s Landing

During House of the Dragon King’s Landing is occupied by the Targaryens under the rule of King Aegon II. This leadership is commonly referred to as the Greens, and during the show currently they rule the capital of the Seven Kingdoms.

Dragonstone

Dragonstone is home to heir apparent Rhaenyra Targaryen who once was set to become the ruler of the realm before her brother Aegon took the position. Rhaenyra and her allies are referred to as the Blacks.

Driftmark

Driftmark is ruled by Corlys Velaryon. The stronghold is at sea and is quite difficult to lay siege against.

Harrenhal

Harrenhal is a cursed castle that belongs to the Strong family. While it might be the biggest castle in Westeros, it is old, heavily damaged, and all-around dangerous to reside within.

Storm’s End

Storm’s End is the ancestral home of House Baratheon. This stronghold is nearly impenetrable and has never been taken down by men or nature itself.

Runestone

Runestone belongs to House Royce who themselves are loyal to House Arryn. The castle resides within the greater area referred to as the Vale.

Pentos

Located a distance away from Westeros, Pentos is a great and prosperous city located in Essos. It currently has no ancestral ruler and is one of the only free cities in House of the Dragon that elects its leader from a variety of families.

Minor Locations in House of the Dragon

Oldtown – House Hightower

Highgarden – House Tyrell

Blackhaven – House Dondarrion

The Crag – House Westerling

Casterly Rock – House Lannister

Raventree Hall – House Blackwood

Stone Hedge – House Bracken

Winterfell – House Stark

Riverrun – House Tully

The Vale – House Arryn

Pyke – House Greyjoy

