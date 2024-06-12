House of the Dragon Season 2: When Does Episode 1 Come Out?

The second season of House of the Dragon is finally here, and the HBO fantasy show’s diehard devotees will want to devour each new episode as soon as it drops! So, when exactly does House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1 come out?

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1, “A Son for a Son,” premieres on HBO and Max at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Viewers outside the US can also access Episode 1 at the equivalent time in their respective time zones. Here’s how House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1’s global release schedule breaks down:

US – 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET, Sunday, June 16, 2024

UK – 2 am BST, Monday, June 17, 2024

Europe – 3 am CEST, Monday, June 17, 2024

India – 6:30 am IST, Monday, June 17, 2024

China – 9 am CST, Monday, June 17, 2024

Japan – 10 am JST, Monday, June 17, 2024

Australia – 11 am AEST, Monday, June 17, 2024

New Zealand – 1 pm NZST, Monday, June 17, 2024

When Do New Episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 Come Out?

House of the Dragon Season 2 follows HBO’s traditional, one-episode-per-week release schedule. As such, the full release schedule for the Game of Thrones prequel series’ second season shakes out as follows:

Episode 1 – Sunday, June 16, 2024 (US); Monday, June 17, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 2 – Sunday, June 23, 2024 (US); Monday, June 24, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 3 – Sunday, June 30, 2024 (US); Monday, July 1, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 4 – Sunday, July 7, 2024 (US); Monday, July 8, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 5 – Sunday, July 14, 2024 (US); Monday, July 15, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 6 – Sunday, July 21, 2024 (US); Monday, July 22, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 7 – Sunday, July 28, 2024 (US); Monday, July 29, 2024 (Other regions)

Episode 8 – Sunday, August 4, 2024 (US); Monday, August 5, 2024 (Other regions)

House of the Dragon Season 2 debuts on HBO and Max on June 16, 2024. If you’re curious how long each episode is, check out our explainer here.

