A Supe returns in Season 4, Episode 5 of The Boys, and they look different than the last time they appeared. Of course, with Vought involved, nothing is ever as simple as it seems. So, how does Gen V‘s Cate have her arm back in The Boys Season 4?

Cate’s Arm in The Boys Season 4, Explained

“Beware the Jabberwork, My Son” doesn’t reveal exactly how Cate has her arm back. She and Sam make a brief appearance in the episode as the Guardians of Godolkin, promoting a new project that Vought is developing during a Hall H-like event. They then return toward the end of the episode when Homelander tells them and the members of The Seven that he wants them to take the gloves off as they prepare to go to war against their enemies.

That leaves the status of Cate’s arm a bit up in the air, but there are enough clues in The Boys to at least speculate about how it returned after being blown up by Marie Moreau in the finale of Gen V Season 1. For starters, Cate has at least some kind of healing factor. Her abilities put a real strain on her body, and she’s always able to bounce back, even after the most dire situations. So, Cate’s arm may have returned on its own over time.

The other option is that Vought stepped in, not wanting one of its new Supes to appear weak. Cate could be making use of a prosthetic, or another Supe with the ability to regenerate limbs may have stepped in. With all of the experimentation that Vought does, the possibilities are endless.

And that’s how Gen V‘s Cate has her arm back in The Boys Season 4.

