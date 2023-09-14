How to Evolve Nosepass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC

With The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now live, we have access to more Pokémon than ever. If you have the DLC installed, you’ll be able to explore the Kitakami region and discover a whole host of familiar Pokémon. One of those creatures is the iconic rock with the large nose from Gen 3: Nosepass! It’s also able to be evolved into its more powerful version Probopass. Here’s where to find Nosepass and how to evolve it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s The Teal Mask DLC.

How to Evolve Nosepass in The Teal Mask DLC

You’ll be able to find yourself a Nosepass pretty easily in the Kitakami region in the Paradise Barrens area. This is up around the top left of the Kitakami map. There should be plenty roaming around in the wild up there for you to catch. You can use my favorite tactic of using a Quick Ball as soon as you enter battle for an easy catch. Once you have yourself a Nosepass, it’s actually very simple to evolve it into a big ‘ol Probopass. All you need is a Thunder Stone.

Simply open your bag, select your Thunder Stone, and choose to use it on Nosepass. It will evolve right off the bat into a Probopass. No level requirements or anything like that needed. If you don’t have a Thunder Stone on hand, they can be bought back in Paldea at Delibird Presents.

That’s how you can find, catch and evolve a Nosepass in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. Probopass is one heck of a tanky Pokémon, and now you can easily get yourself one with this new DLC!

