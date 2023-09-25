How to Fix Matchmaking Error in Payday 3

The launch of Starbreeze Studios’ Payday 3 has had more than its fair share of problems. Users have been reporting, among other problems, consistent issues with Nebula Login Errors and No Network Connection Errors in Payday 3. Some players have also been encountering a matchmaking error as they’re trying to load into one of the game’s lobbies, regardless of if they’re playing solo or co-operatively. If you’re having problems with matchmaking errors in Payday 3, here’s our advice for dealing with the problem.

How to Fix Matchmaking Errors in Payday 3

Under normal circumstances, there are a few ways to deal with the matchmaking error if you get it. We’re going to focus on things you can do your end, before talking about how to identify whether the problem is external to you and instead a problem with Starbreeze Studios and/or Payday 3 itself. That being said, in most cases, you’ll want to check if the problems are with the game first to save yourself the hassle.

Update your game. In some cases, your instance of Payday 3 may not be loading properly due to being an outdated version. If your friends aren’t having issues but you are, this could be the culprit, though most services are good about updating your games automatically.

Restart the game, computer, and Wi-Fi. It’s a tried-and-true method, but in some cases, any of these three steps may fix the problem. This is, again, a good choice if other people don’t seem to be having issues, but you are. Switching from Wi-Fi to a wired connection or talking to your ISP may also be worth trying.

Make sure your firewall isn’t causing any issues. When playing online games, Windows Firewall has been known to cause problems.

In the case of Payday 3 at launch, though, it’s unlikely that any of those methods will fix the problem for you. The game’s launch has, as I mentioned earlier, been plagued by problems. I’ve seen a few people note that there are potential ways to work around the problem. One user on Reddit noted that starting the heist and then inviting friends in seems to work, though only for a limited time. Another said turning off crossplay helped, though the responses are mixed about whether it actually does work. However, a few people in the latter thread did note the inviting friends later method seemed to work. This doesn’t really help people trying to play solo or with strangers, though.

If none of that’s working for you, the only real solution left is to wait. Make sure to check out the X and other social media accounts for Payday 3. Posts on that platform have made clear that Starbreeze Studios’ servers have been struggling with the game. At the time of this article’s most recent update, the developers behind Payday 3 were actively working on getting matchmaking services restored, with the team working on continuing to stabilize the experience.

Heisters, we're currently seeing signs of an emerging issue with the matchmaking services in PAYDAY 3. The team is investigating. — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 24, 2023

That’s all to say, sometimes these things aren’t your fault, and if you wait patiently, they’ll hopefully get fixed sooner rather than later.

