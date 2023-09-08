How to Get Better FPS in Payday 3

Payday 3‘s open beta has started, and provided you’re not getting the dreaded Nebula login error or the no network connection error, you may finally be getting to pull off some heists with your friends. However, some folks have been complaining that they’re experience issues with the frame rate in the game. If you’re one of them, here’s a method we found online for getting better frames per second (FPS) in Payday 3.

How to Fix Payday 3’s FPS

On Reddit, user Lets_Skedadle posted that players can get a better frame rate in Payday 3 by turning off the Steam overlay. You can do this by right clicking on Payday 3 in your library and then going to properties. From there, make sure the “Enable the Steam Overlay while in-game” option is unchecked.

If that doesn’t work for you, it’s also entirely possible any frame rate issues are due to your PC’s ability to handle Payday 3. In the event that it seems like your PC may be the issue, turn down the graphics settings and stop as many intensive programs running in the background as you can.

As Payday 3 is in its beta stage, it’s likely that there are still bugs and optimization issues that Starbreeze Studios will need to work out before the game’s full release. Check out the system requirements on Steam, and if your computer should be able to run Payday 3, make sure to check out reviews and reactions to the game when it officially releases to ensure everything has been smoothed out. There have, in the last few years, been a lot of prominent cases of PC ports having noticeable FPS problems, so it’s possible some of those might crop up with Payday 3 and that more official fixes will follow.

Payday 3 will hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on Sept. 21. Additionally, the title will be available on both Game Pass and GeForce Now.