How Is The Boys’ Joe Kessler Different in the Comics?

Season 4 of Prime Video’s The Boys introduces us to CIA officer Joe Kessler, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. But his original comic incarnation is world away from his TV portrayal. Here’s how The Boys’ Joe Kessler is different in the comics the series is based on.

How The Comics’ Kessler Doesn’t Match Up to The Boys TV Show

In The Boys comics, Kessler is a weasel of a man who, while he works for the CIA, has likely never been out of the office. His name is Howard Kessler, but The Boys, Butcher in particular, refer to him as Monkey due to a particularly unpleasant incident involving Kessler’s ears and two green simians.

He’s also got an unhealthy interest in female paralympians and when we first meet him, he’s enjoying himself, to put it politely, to footage of a paralympic tournament. At one point in the series he tries to assault one of of the competitors. He is not a nice person, even by The Boys’ standards.

When Butcher visits him for information, he tries to escape through a window, only to get kneed in the groin. The pair are absolutely not friends. He’s occasionally tried to get his own back on Butcher, but it’s never panned out and each time Butcher visits he usually bullies him into giving him top-secret information. But Kessler does get his revenge on his boss, Raynor, when she tries to run for congress. He plays a tape of her dirty talk with Butcher, through her campaign speakers, which torpedoes her chances.

By contrast, the show’s Joe Kessler is more than willing to wade into a fight (Monkey would just flee). And while he may have his own agenda, he’s on good enough terms with Butcher for him to greet him cordially. Ultimately, all the show and the comic’s Kessler have in common is their last name and that they both work for the CIA.

