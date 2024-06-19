House of the Dragon Season 2 is finally here, but given the time since its initial airing you may have forgotten when exactly this prequel fits into the Song of Ice and Fire timeline. Here’s what we know about how long before Game of Thrones HOTD is set.

Recommended Videos

How Long Before Game of Thrones Is House of the Dragon Set?

House of the Dragon takes place around 200 years before Game of Thrones. With this being the case, don’t expect to see any of your favorite Westerosee characters show up in this prequel series as it took place well before they were born. That being the case, you will see familiar places, houses, and the relatives of those iconic Game of Thrones characters including Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

It’s also important to keep in mind that the House of the Dragon series timeline is moving fast and while the initial episodes were set 200 years ago, we’re probably closer to 180 years from Game of Thrones now. This trajectory could be maintained in future seasons meaning things could end much closer than they currently are.

House of the Dragon is based on a history book called Fire and Blood written by creator George R.R. Martin that tells the story of the Targaryen Dynasty. The story in the show is only chapters of this book and it is possible they follow the timeline all the way to the Mad King, but it’s unlikely. More likely, this series will conclude after The Dying of the Dragons chapters. Especially given there are other Game of Thrones prequel projects in the works.

If you’re curious about the timeline and when specific events take place, Fire and Blood is available to purchase digitally and physically in a variety of retailers right now. House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing weekly on Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy