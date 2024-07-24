Cropped poster artwork for Deadpool & Wolverine featuring Wolverine's eyes reflected on Deadpool's swords
How Long Is Deadpool & Wolverine?

There's plenty of time for action.
Published: Jul 24, 2024

With much anticipation, Deadpool & Wolverine is almost here. The threequel is right around the corner and as moviegoers get set to enjoy the action one question they may have is how long the film actually goes for. So you’re prepared, here’s the answer to that question.

What Is the Runtime of Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine runs for 2 hours and 7 minutes, or 127 minutes for those movie enthusiasts who prefer to see length displayed that way. This makes it the longest movie of the trilogy coming in just eight minutes longer than Deadpool 2.

As for the original Deadpool movie, the 2016 hit is the shortest of the story so far clocking in at just 1 hour and 48 minutes. Or 108 minutes.

It’s not surprising that Deadpool & Wolverine is the longest film in the series so far given that it will be the first to join the MCU, and by all accounts, it will be integral to making sense of what has become a convoluted franchise.

There are still plenty of longer movies in the MCU with the longest unsurprisingly being Avengers: Endgame which runs for a whopping three hours. From recent releases Deadpool & Wolverine lands itself somewhere in the middle being longer than films like The Marvels, but substantially shorter than sequels like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While length will always vary, we expect fans should get ready to see longer movies the further we push into the MCU’s fifth phase. Perhaps if Deadpool gets another ride after his threequel we may just see a film for the Merc with a Mouth that eclipses the 150-minute mark.

For now, it’s time to enjoy the two hours we do have with Deadpool when Deadpool & Wolverine makes its way into theaters on July 26.

