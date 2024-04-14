How Many Dice Do You Need To Complete a Solo Challenge in Monopoly GO?

It’s not easy completing challenges in Monopoly GO, especially if you don’t want to spend real money. Solo challenges are made up of dozens of milestone levels, but is it possible to get enough dice rolls to finish them all?

How Many Dice Rolls Does It Take To Beat A Solo Challenge in Monopoly GO?

Screenshot via Escapist

To complete a single solo event in Monopoly GO, players will need between 15,000 and 20,000 dice rolls. This number can increase or decrease depending on the event, as certain challenges are more difficult than others.

While some of these rolls will be earned as milestone rewards when completing levels, players will need at least 10,000 rolls to get a good start into the event, or they will become stuck just as the points required to increase milestone levels become much higher. Additionally, Monopoly GO wants players to roll high using the dice modifier beside the “GO” button. Using a high modifier will eat through dice, with a good chance you won’t land on the tile you need to hit in order to work towards the next milestone level.

Can Players Win a Monopoly GO Solo Event Without Spending Real Money?

While we have spent real money and haven’t yet completed a solo or leaderboard event in Monopoly GO, it is possible to save enough dice to tackle a solo challenge and potentially win it without dropping any cash.

The trick to getting enough dice to properly win a solo challenge is not spending dice for a long time while collecting free dice rolls from daily codes. While dice will stop generating after a point, players can use limited-time codes to increase their base number of rolls without paying money.

While this could take weeks or months, it is a possible route for those looking to beat a solo event. Check out our free dice rolls article to get current free codes that are updated daily.

Is It Worth it to Finish a Solo Event in Monopoly GO?

While the rewards may look shiny, it may be more strategic to stop playing a Solo event when the milestone rewards are less than the cost of the dice rolls to obtain them. For example, if a milestone level requires 3,000 points, but players only obtain 1,200 dice rolls as a reward, it might be time to shut the app and wait for the next event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

