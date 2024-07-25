How Much Do the Kardashians Make Per Episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Answered

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been following the Kardashian family for 17 years. But what does the family make from the show? How much do the Kardashians make per episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Here’s the answer.

How Much Do the Kardashians Get Paid for Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

The Kardashian family are paid on a contract basis, which averages out at nearly $3m per episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As reported by TMZ, they signed a contract in with E! for $150m for the final five seasons of the show, so if you divide that by 52, the number of episodes they’ve filmed, that works out as $2.88m per episode. It’s also $30m per season though season lengths vary.

What we don’t know is how much each Kardashian gets paid. The show features Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner and brother Rob. But it’s doubtful that they just divide the money by eight.

I’d imagine Kim gets the most money, being arguably the most famous, but you can bet there’s been a discussion or two about who gets what. However, the Kardashians have yet to share this information and probably never will.

Does that mean that’s all they’ve made from the show, which finished in 2021? Not at all. Kris, often referred to as the Kardashian’s ‘momager’ has cultivated the Kardashians as a brand and there are so, so many Kardashian business ventures and deals. Their fame, through the show, has helped them leverage more deals and create more brands and (via Marca) the family could be worth over $2 billion.

How Much Do the Kardashians Get Paid for Hulu/Disney’s The Kardashians?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in 2021, and the family then brokered a new deal with Disney/Hulu, for a show simply called The Kardashians. How much do they get paid for that? Unfortunately, neither the family or Disney/Hulu have confirmed how much money changed hands.

But you can expect it to be a bigger deal than E!’s and that they’ve been paid more than $150m. And as reported by Forbes, the series has set a new streaming record for Disney.

So the answer to how much do the Kardashians make per episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is that they made an estimated $3m per episode. Chances are they’re making more from their new Disney/Hulu series, but they also make much, much more from their various business ventures.

