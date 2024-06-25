How Tall Is Harry Jowsey From Perfect Match? Answered

Harry Jowsey has firmly established himself as a bona fide reality TV star, having last appeared in the second season of the Netflix dating reality series Perfect Match. On the show, Jowsey towered over his co-stars, leading many viewers to wonder just how tall he really is.

Recommended Videos

Harry Jowsey’s Height, Revealed

Harry Jowsey’s height became a topic of discussion during his stint on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars Season 32, which aired last year. During the reality dancing competition, Jowsey was often referred to as a “tree trunk”, and appeared much taller than his partner, Rylee Arnold.

Harry’s IMDb page confirms that the reality TV star stands at a whopping six feet five inches, making his Dancing designation sound totally reasonable. The page also confirms that his birthday is May 24, 1997, making him 27 years old as of last month. Happy belated birthday, Harry!

Via Getty Images

Why is Harry Jowsey so Popular?

There is no denying that Harry Jowsey is enjoying a fair amount of success as a reality tv star. But what makes him so popular?

Harry first gained popularity from his appearance on the first season of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle which aired in 2020. He became a favorite of fans due largely to his physique, Australian charm and accent, and use of oddly adorable phrases.

However, Jowsey’s extensive dating life (and ensuing drama) has also played a major role in keeping eyes on him. From the moment he entered the villa on the first episode of Perfect Match Season 2, Harry has been seen as something of a ladies’ man, with him talking about his previous relationships in his intro, and even his female co-stars discussing how he had just gone through a breakup with his Too Hot co-star Georgia Hassarati.

Even though Harry did not walk away as the winner of Perfect Match Season 2, his on-screen presence, general likeability, and relationship drama with co-star Jessica Vestal made for must-see television – and ensured that this star’s shine won’t be diminishing any time soon.

Perfect Match Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy