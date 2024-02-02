How to Beat 7-Star Empoleon Tera Raids: Best Builds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The 7-Star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue with the Generation 3 starter Empoleon. With an expanded moveset and rocking an Ice Tera type, 7-Star Empoleon is one of the hardest Tera Raid events yet.
7-Star Empoleon Tera Raid Dates & Times
The latest 7-Star Tera Raid event featuring Empoleon kicked off on Thursday, February 1, at 4 PM PST. The first weekend of the event will run until February 4 at 3:59 PM PST. The second weekend will start on February 8 and run until February 11.
7-Star Empoleon Moveset & Typing
As with every 7-Star Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Empoleon’s moveset contains more than the traditional four moves. It is also an Ice Tera Type, which means you’ll have to account for its new weaknesses in addition to its versatile moveset.
7-Star Empoleon’s moveset and details are listed below:
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moveset
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
Empoleon
|100
|Blizzard
Surf
Flash Cannon
Grass Knot
Snowscape
Ice Beam
Iron Defense
|Competitive
|Modest
|Ice
Best Builds for 7-Star Empoleon Tera Raids
The Empoleon Tera Raids give the penguin a newfound Ice typing, meaning players will want to bring Pokémon with Fighting-, Fire-, Rock-, and Steel-type moves. That said, you don’t want to bring Pokémon that are Fire or Rock types, as Empoleon’s moves are super effective against those types.
Below are a few Pokémon we recommend bringing to Empoleon Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:
Annihilape Rage Fist DPS
If you’ve raided much over the last year, you’re probably already aware of this Annihilape build. You use Rage Fist on repeat while tanking hits. Getting hit builds up damage, and any stat drops are met with Annihilapes’s Defiant ability.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|EVs/IVs
Annihilape
|100
|Rage Fist
Screech
Shadow Punch
Close Combat
|Defiant
|Shell Bell
|Adamant
|HP & Attack
Clawitzer, the Crabby Special Attacker
Clawitzer doesn’t see much limelight, but its mono typing combined with its utility moveset makes it a great offensive partner to have on hand. Open with Entertainment to nullify Empoleon’s ability and then fire away with Aura Sphere, using Heal Pulse where needed.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|EVs/IVs
Clawitzer
|100
|Aura Sphere
Entertainment
Heal Pulse
Mud Slap
|Mega Launcher
|Shell Bell
|Modest
|HP &
Special Attack
Umbreon, the best Support Teammate
If you take Umbreon into battle, don’t expect to deal much damage. While you may not deal the killing blow, Umbreon is an incredible asset when ensuring the battle doesn’t get too out of hand. Using Skill Swap will make it easier to lower Empoleon’s stats, and the rest of the moveset focuses on keeping your team alive.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|EVs/IVs
Umbreon
|100
|Skill Swap
Snarl
Light Screen
Fake Tears
|Inner Focus
|Light Clay
|Calm
|HP &
Special Defense
Vaporeon, the Fire-Tera trump card
Vaporeon is another Water-type Pokemon that could excel in the battle in the Empoleon Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The trick to this build is a combination of Vaporeon’s Water Absorb ability, its Fire Tera Typing, and the Ability Shield Held Item. Once all of this is in place, Vaporeaon should use Sunny Day followed by Weather Ball to deal super effective damage.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|EVs/IVs
|Tera Type
Vaporeon
|100
|Weather Ball
Sunny Day
Calm Mind
Fake Tears
|Water Absorb
|Ability Shield
|Modest
|HP &
Special Attack
|Fire
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.