How to Beat 7-Star Empoleon Tera Raids: Best Builds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The 7-Star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue with the Generation 3 starter Empoleon. With an expanded moveset and rocking an Ice Tera type, 7-Star Empoleon is one of the hardest Tera Raid events yet.

Recommended Videos

7-Star Empoleon Tera Raid Dates & Times

Image via The Pokemon Company

The latest 7-Star Tera Raid event featuring Empoleon kicked off on Thursday, February 1, at 4 PM PST. The first weekend of the event will run until February 4 at 3:59 PM PST. The second weekend will start on February 8 and run until February 11.

7-Star Empoleon Moveset & Typing

As with every 7-Star Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Empoleon’s moveset contains more than the traditional four moves. It is also an Ice Tera Type, which means you’ll have to account for its new weaknesses in addition to its versatile moveset.

7-Star Empoleon’s moveset and details are listed below:

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Nature Tera Type

Empoleon 100 Blizzard

Surf

Flash Cannon

Grass Knot

Snowscape

Ice Beam

Iron Defense Competitive Modest Ice Bolded moves have STAB

Best Builds for 7-Star Empoleon Tera Raids

The Empoleon Tera Raids give the penguin a newfound Ice typing, meaning players will want to bring Pokémon with Fighting-, Fire-, Rock-, and Steel-type moves. That said, you don’t want to bring Pokémon that are Fire or Rock types, as Empoleon’s moves are super effective against those types.

Below are a few Pokémon we recommend bringing to Empoleon Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Annihilape Rage Fist DPS

If you’ve raided much over the last year, you’re probably already aware of this Annihilape build. You use Rage Fist on repeat while tanking hits. Getting hit builds up damage, and any stat drops are met with Annihilapes’s Defiant ability.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature EVs/IVs

Annihilape 100 Rage Fist

Screech

Shadow Punch

Close Combat Defiant Shell Bell Adamant HP & Attack

Clawitzer, the Crabby Special Attacker

Clawitzer doesn’t see much limelight, but its mono typing combined with its utility moveset makes it a great offensive partner to have on hand. Open with Entertainment to nullify Empoleon’s ability and then fire away with Aura Sphere, using Heal Pulse where needed.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature EVs/IVs

Clawitzer 100 Aura Sphere

Entertainment

Heal Pulse

Mud Slap Mega Launcher Shell Bell Modest HP &

Special Attack

Umbreon, the best Support Teammate

If you take Umbreon into battle, don’t expect to deal much damage. While you may not deal the killing blow, Umbreon is an incredible asset when ensuring the battle doesn’t get too out of hand. Using Skill Swap will make it easier to lower Empoleon’s stats, and the rest of the moveset focuses on keeping your team alive.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature EVs/IVs

Umbreon 100 Skill Swap

Snarl

Light Screen

Fake Tears Inner Focus Light Clay Calm HP &

Special Defense

Vaporeon, the Fire-Tera trump card

Vaporeon is another Water-type Pokemon that could excel in the battle in the Empoleon Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The trick to this build is a combination of Vaporeon’s Water Absorb ability, its Fire Tera Typing, and the Ability Shield Held Item. Once all of this is in place, Vaporeaon should use Sunny Day followed by Weather Ball to deal super effective damage.

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Held Item Nature EVs/IVs Tera Type

Vaporeon

100 Weather Ball

Sunny Day

Calm Mind

Fake Tears Water Absorb Ability Shield Modest HP &

Special Attack Fire

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.