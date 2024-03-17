How to Beat Alexander and Get Alexander Summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Once you reach the Corel Region, you can get the summoning Materia for Alexander. However, this hulking robot is ready to call down karmic power on anyone who challenges it. Here’s how to beat Alexander in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to Weaken Alexander in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Screenshot by The Escapist

Just as you would for Titan and Phoenix, you can choose to face Alexander at significantly lower power and HP by locating all three Divine Intel Sanctuaries scattered across the Corel Region. This unlocks the lowest difficulty in Chadley’s Combat Simulator, making it much easier to deal with Alexander’s massive Divine Judgement ability and gigantic robot arms.

That said, the tips I lay out below will help you whether you choose to fight Alexander after surveying one Divine Sanctuary or all three, as we’ll go over the entity’s abilities, weaknesses, and Materia needed to win the encounter.

FF7 Rebirth Alexander Fight Strategy and Tips

Screenshot by The Escapist

When it comes to party members, I was successful using Cloud, Barret, and Aerith, but if you’re going against Alexander at its lowest power, you can get away with nearly any comp. Alexander dishes out several abilities that send waves of energy across the battlefield, so having quick, agile members like Tifa, Red XII, and Yuffie can also work well here. I’d definitely bring one of them along if I redid this fight at Full Might.

Like Phoenix, this entity will be immune to all damage at the start of the fight. Instead of minions, though, its arms provide immunity. Crippling both its arms pressures it, opens it up to your attacks, and allows it to be staggered. During my encounter, it did restore its arms once. If that happens, all you need to do is cripple them again.

What will help you the most against Alexander is having the right Materia equipped, as it’s weak to Lightning attacks, such as Thunder. But not only do you need offensive Materia, you also need to bring Cleansing Materia. This will allow you to cast Esuna, removing stacks of Karma that build throughout the fight. The more stacks you have, the more damage Alexander’s Divine Judgement deals. You can tell if anyone in your party is afflicted with Karma by the red icon near their ATB bar.

As long as you manage the stacks of Karma, and avoid Alexander’s shockwaves of energy and rays of light, you shouldn’t take too much damage during this fight. On the other hand, you could get overconfident like me, resulting in a downed party member. As such, I recommend making sure Aerith is equipped with Prayer Materia for consistent party-wide heals.

That’s how to beat Alexander in FF7 Rebirth. If you still have more to do in the Corel Region, be sure to check out our 100% completion checklist.