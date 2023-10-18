After defeating the Abbess Ursula boss in Lords of the Fallen and ascending higher in the Abbey area, it won’t be long until you come across the next boss to fight. Upon entering a large chapel with corpses hanging from the ceiling, you probably realize pretty quickly you’re in for a fight. This arena is home to the Rapturous Huntress Lirenne boss. She can be quite deadly, so here’s our guide on how to beat Rapturous Huntress Lirenne in Lords of the Fallen (LotF).

How to Beat Rapturous Huntress Lirenne’s First Phase in Lords of the Fallen

Head to the back of the Chapel and interact with the glowing item on the altar. This will kick off a cutscene and Lirenne will drop down from above just behind you. She’s armed with a spear and shield and sure knows how to use them. Lirenne is a Lords of the Fallen boss that is small, fast and agile. This actually makes her more difficult to deal with than some of the other hulking beasts of bosses.

She can quickly close gaps with a flying kick, which she will do often. These attacks can inflict the bleed status, so be careful of your bleed meter filling up. When you go in to attack Lirenne, she will be able to block most of your attacks with her shield if you strike her head on. She’ll then also typically follow up with a three-strike attack which will deal a ton of damage.

If you have any spells or ranged attacks, you should make use of these to get some easy damage on her while she’s busy squaring up to you. Most of the damage will get through her guard and help you chunk her down. She’s also most vulnerable right after or during an attack when she hasn’t got her shield up. Taking advantage of these moments will be key in getting some good strikes in.

How to Beat Rapturous Huntress Lirenne’s Second Phase

At about half of her HP, Lirenne will enter phase two and activate Radiant mode. She’ll have a glow around her head indicating this empowered state. She will now make use of a Radiant Spear attack, which will make her spear strikes deal a hell of a lot more damage. Lirenne will also gain the ability to use a Radiant dash to reposition and afterwards she’ll often throw a ranged Radiant spear. It’s a quick projectile, but it does have a narrow hitbox, so it’s not too difficult to dodge.

If you can dodge the ranged Radiant spear attack and get in for a quick couple of strikes, you’ll be able to catch Lirenne with her guard down. Don’t overstay your welcome, though, as she can use a Radiant shield spell and will try to hit you with that at close range. Once Lirenne really starts to get to low HP, she’ll start casting Radiant thorns around the arena. Touch these and you won’t like how much damage they deal. It locks off a lot of your movement options, making her more difficult to dodge.

She’ll then take advantage of this by using her favorite flying kick move but this time it will be a Radiant enhanced boot to the face you’ll be catching for much more damage. Be careful of letting her kick you through the Radiant thorns which is an incredibly deadly combo she can pull off. Try to bait her over to you away from Radiant thorns and dodge her flying kicks and spear thrusts to open up opportunities to strike at her with her guard down.

What You Get for Beating Rapturous Huntress Lirenne in LotF

With enough patience, you’ll get the strikes in that you need to take down Lirenne. You’ll be rewarded with the Rune of Adyr key item, her Sanctified Huntress Spear, a piece of her gear set such as the Rapturous Huntress Helm, and a Vestige Seed.

That’s all there is to defeating the Rapturous Huntress Lirenne boss in Lords of the Fallen. She can be a tough fight with all her quick moves and spells and ability to block well, but with enough patience you can whittle her down and beat her!

