Taking on the first boss is quite the challenge in Palworld. They have thousands of health and also hit incredibly hard. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to beat the Rayne Syndicate Officer boss, Zoe, and Grizzbolt in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to Beat the Rayne Syndicate Officer Boss Zoe & Grizzbolt in Palworld

Before you go ahead and even attempt to take on the first Syndicate boss, Zoe, and her Pal, Grizzbolt, you’ll want to get some levels under your belt. Do as many of the tutorial missions, which pop up on the right-hand side of your screen, as you can to get the bonus experience. They’ll help you quickly reach around levels 12-13. Once you hit that range, you’ll want to start preparing a team to use to take on Zoe and Grizzbolt.

I’d highly recommend using my super strong early game team setup, as it will make taking on the first boss a lot easier for you. This setup uses one Hoocrate as the main Pal, as they deal damage but also boost the damage of all Dark-type Pals on the team. To build on this, use four Daedreams, who are strong Dark-type Pals that benefit greatly from the damage boost. Build four Daedream Necklaces at your Pal Gear Workbench, and you’ll automatically be able to have all four Daedreams out and active at the same time.

Summon your Hoocrate, and you’ll have a full team active on the field. You’ll be able to deal a huge amount of damage in addition to the damage from your own weapons. I recommend that you craft the Three Shot Bow and a whole bunch of arrows. Grizzbolt is massive, and it’s easy to land all three arrow shots on it for really good damage.

Related: Best Guns in Palworld & How to Get Them

You’ll also want to make sure you’ve crafted a Shield, Cloth Armor, and a Headband as well so that you have some solid defense. Now that you’re all set up, head out and capture a bunch of Pals to get fast XP and hit somewhere between levels 15-20 for yourself and your Pals. This will make sure you’ve got the stats on you and your Pals needed to properly fight Zoe and Grizzbolt.

Now, head over to the Rayne Syndicate’s Tower and start the challenge by accepting that you want to enter the Raid. This will allow you to enter the Tower, and you’ll begin the battle with Zoe and Grizzbolt. Throw out your Hoocrate, and all your Daedreams will already be out and able to attack. Fire away at Grizzbolt with your Bow, and make sure to dodge roll whenever you see Grizzbolt wind up for an attack.

Your Daedreams will constantly deal damage, even while you’re dodging attacks, so ensuring your survival is the key to victory here. Whenever you find an opening, fully charge your Bow shots and try to hit Zoe and Grizzbolt in the head to maximize damage. Your Hoocrate and Deadreams will deal so much damage that you’ll take down Grizzbolt’s HP quickly and achieve victory in the boss battle in no time.

That’s how you can easily beat the first Syndicate boss fight against Zoe and Grizzbolt in Palworld. If you follow this strategy, you’ll have a much easier time defeating them than by just using one Pal and your weapon.

Palworld Early Access is available now.