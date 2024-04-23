How to Become President in BitLife

Is it time to hail to the chief in BitLife? Let’s find out what steps we’ll need to take to become the President in this life simulation, and if it’s worth all the hassle along the way.

How to Become The President in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first thing you’ll need to do is purchase either the Politician Job Pack or the Boss Mode Job Pack. As we covered in our Best Packs and Add-Ons article, we think going Boss Mode is easily the best way to do it since you not only unlock all currently available jobs but all future packs for no extra money.

The path to becoming the President is pretty difficult but possible. You’ll first need to make sure that you’re born anywhere in the United States. You can be either male or female, all genders are welcome in the Oval Office in BitLife.

Screenshot by The Escapist

As long as you do well in School and can head off to College once you’ve graduated, you’re on the right path. You can also join the Student Council while you’re in Middle or High School to help you on the way. Consider joining the Red Cross Club when the option is available, as well.

Regarding an area of study, we would recommend trying to get a degree in one of the following:

Political Sciences

Economics

Education

As facetious as it sounds, make sure that you’re keeping up with your Looks as well as your Smarts. You can improve your Looks by working out at the gym, getting plastic surgery, or even just making a trip to the Barber. Smarts, on the other hand, can be obtained by visiting your Library, and studying while you’re still in school.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After you graduate, keep putting in time at your job and maybe consider running for a local spot in your Government. You can do this by visiting the Jobs tab and selecting Special Careers. Since you’ve purchased the Politician pack, you can choose from the following options:

School Board Director

Mayor Of The City

Governor of Your State

President of the United States

We have to start small, unfortunately. Try running for either the School Board Director or Mayor of your City. You’ll need to make sure that you’ve got plenty of cash for Campaigning, so we would recommend starting to squirrel away money at a young age and be ready to put in the work. We would recommend having at least 20 Million by the time you’re ready to run for President for proper campaign funding. You could also strive for the Loaded Ribbon and buy your way into the Office.

It may feel like it’s impossible to become President, but you can make it happen. It may take a few different runs to finally get there, but we know that you can do it.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

