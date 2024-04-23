An emoji of a man wearing a Tuxedo on an Orange Background with the BitLife logo below him.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Become President in BitLife

Find out how to become the President in BitLife.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 11:19 pm

Is it time to hail to the chief in BitLife? Let’s find out what steps we’ll need to take to become the President in this life simulation, and if it’s worth all the hassle along the way.

Recommended Videos

How to Become The President in BitLife

The Boss Mode Bundle in BitLife
Screenshot by The Escapist

The first thing you’ll need to do is purchase either the Politician Job Pack or the Boss Mode Job Pack. As we covered in our Best Packs and Add-Ons article, we think going Boss Mode is easily the best way to do it since you not only unlock all currently available jobs but all future packs for no extra money.

The path to becoming the President is pretty difficult but possible. You’ll first need to make sure that you’re born anywhere in the United States. You can be either male or female, all genders are welcome in the Oval Office in BitLife.

An offer to become the Red Cross Club President in BitLife
Screenshot by The Escapist

As long as you do well in School and can head off to College once you’ve graduated, you’re on the right path. You can also join the Student Council while you’re in Middle or High School to help you on the way. Consider joining the Red Cross Club when the option is available, as well.

Regarding an area of study, we would recommend trying to get a degree in one of the following:

  • Political Sciences
  • Economics
  • Education

Related: Is Bitizen Worth It in BitLife?

As facetious as it sounds, make sure that you’re keeping up with your Looks as well as your Smarts. You can improve your Looks by working out at the gym, getting plastic surgery, or even just making a trip to the Barber. Smarts, on the other hand, can be obtained by visiting your Library, and studying while you’re still in school.

A list of roles in Politics available in BitLife
Screenshot by The Escapist

After you graduate, keep putting in time at your job and maybe consider running for a local spot in your Government. You can do this by visiting the Jobs tab and selecting Special Careers. Since you’ve purchased the Politician pack, you can choose from the following options:

  • School Board Director
  • Mayor Of The City
  • Governor of Your State
  • President of the United States

We have to start small, unfortunately. Try running for either the School Board Director or Mayor of your City. You’ll need to make sure that you’ve got plenty of cash for Campaigning, so we would recommend starting to squirrel away money at a young age and be ready to put in the work. We would recommend having at least 20 Million by the time you’re ready to run for President for proper campaign funding. You could also strive for the Loaded Ribbon and buy your way into the Office.

Related: How to Become a Musician in BitLife

It may feel like it’s impossible to become President, but you can make it happen. It may take a few different runs to finally get there, but we know that you can do it.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

Post Tag:
Bitlife
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver
Here is how to get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver via blueprints and upgrades to be able to catch a ton of fish, like tuna, at once.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver
Alex Berry and others Alex Berry and others Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to Change Runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Change Runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Avatar Elements: All Air Chakra Quests Listed
Avatar Elements Event in Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Fortnite Avatar Elements: All Air Chakra Quests Listed
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver
Here is how to get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver via blueprints and upgrades to be able to catch a ton of fish, like tuna, at once.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver
Alex Berry and others Alex Berry and others Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to Change Runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Change Runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Avatar Elements: All Air Chakra Quests Listed
Avatar Elements Event in Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Fortnite Avatar Elements: All Air Chakra Quests Listed
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 22, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.