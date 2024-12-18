How To Buy Tickets for BabyMonster’s Two U.S. Shows in 2025

BabyMonster is going on tour! YG Entertainment’s rising K-Pop girl group dropped their album “Drip” in November, and now they’re going to be performing the songs on their first world tour.

The group will be making two stops in the States next year, but before that, they’re kicking off the tour with two dates at the KSPO DOME in Seoul on January 25 and January 26.

The group, which consists of RUKA, PHARITA, ASA, AHYEON, RAMI, RORA, and CHIQUITA, initially debuted on April 1, 2024. Before their album “Drip,” they first released their EP, “BABYMONS7ER,” which sold over 400,000 copies. The EP includes hits like “Batter Up,” “Sheesh,” and “Like That,” written by Charlie Puth.

Keep on reading to see where in the United States BabyMonster will be and how to buy tickets.

BabyMonster 1st World Tour – Hello Monster Tickets

Tickets for BabyMonster’s first world tour go on sale Wednesday, December 18, at 3 p.m. local time, but fans can buy them now on StubHub. Prices vary depending on which show you go to and where you sit in each venue.

The cheapest tickets for the Newark show at the Prudential Center are currently selling for $81 in section 232. However, if you’d like to get a closer look at the stage, you might be paying upwards of $2,060 for floor seats.

For the Los Angeles show at the Kia Forum, tickets start at $137 in section 206. Floor seats are going for about the same price as the New Jersey show, selling for upwards of $2,050. There are floor seats worth $705, but you’d have to risk sitting further back from the stage.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase VIP Packages through VIP Nation. Each package is different, and VIP contents vary depending on which package you buy. The packages may include premium tickets, access to the post-show send-off event, access to the pre-show soundcheck party, specially designed VIP gift items, and more.

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for BabyMonster U.S. Show Dates on StubHub.

BabyMonster 1st World Tour – Hello Monster Schedule 2025

BabyMonster is performing for the first time in America in Newark, New Jersey, on February 28 and again on March 2 in Los Angeles, California. See below for ticket links.

Date City Venue Tickets February 28 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Buy Now March 2 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum Buy Now

