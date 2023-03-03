Sons of the Forest will gift you with Kelvin, an NPC who’s happy just to help. The fact he’s been traumatized (and deafened) in a helicopter crash might also have something to do with that. But how do you protect this special angel? If you’re wondering how to care for your Kelvin in Sons of the Forest, here’s a full explanation.

What You Need to Know About Caring for Your Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

If properly looked after, Kelvins can live for upwards of one Sons of the Forest playthrough. But improper care can be hazardous or even fatal to your Kelvin’s health. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the following Kelvin tips:

Never attempt to feed your Kelvin. He will get his own food and water. If you see Kelvin eating berries that you know to be poisonous, do not concern yourself. Kelvins have a natural immunity to all toxic substances.

Be sure to keep track of your Kelvin. If he wanders off, get your GPS out, where he’ll be marked with “K.”

Don’t expect him to hold his own against enemies. He’s a pointer, not a fighter.

If you’re heading into danger, order your Kelvin to stay here or, even better, stay hidden.

Should your Kelvin be hurt, heal him as soon as possible. If he takes further damage, he will die.

Do give your Kelvin something new to wear every now and then. He shouldn’t spend the entire game in that one SWAT-style outfit.

Your Kelvin doesn’t need sleep, but sometimes he takes a break on his own. It would be very rude of you to interrupt his relaxation, so don’t.

Do not attempt to flush a dead Kelvin down the toilet. It is possible to resurrect him, but don’t blame us when he goes all Pet Sematary and murders Herman Munster.

Your Kelvin thrives on being helpful. Give him something to do — for example, start building a log cabin using the old-style build menu and ask him to finish it.

But do be forgiving if your Kelvin gets things wrong. How was he to know that the tree he cut down was the only thing holding your treehouse up? Learn to love his quirks.

Your Kelvin has his own early warning “Kelvin sense.” Pay attention when he points because it means an enemy is close at hand.

Do not question how your Kelvin can take an infinite number of fish from an empty pond. Some of his ways are beyond mere human understanding.

Follow these tips and your Kelvin should remain happy and healthy. And that’s all you need to know on the topic of how to care for your Kelvin in Sons of the Forest.