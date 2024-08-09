How To Complete The Eyes of the Enemy in Diablo 4

When you reach World Tier 3 in Season 5, you can start The Eyes of the Enemy, which leads to the hordes in Diablo 4. To help you make your way to the Infernal Hordes, this guide will cover how you can complete the rescue quest from Locran.

How to Beat The Eyes of the Enemy in Diablo 4 Season 5

Screenshot by The Escapist.

After investigating the noise in Zarbinzet, you can speak to Captain Cireska. They will task you with joining their squad to hunt down the remaining Triune Cultists outside of the main Zarbinzet town. Simply follow the captain until you reach the cultists and some demons within the area. Killing them is easy enough and then you will find Locran crucified on his way to a deadly end.

Enter World Tier 3 and head to Zarbinzet.

Follow Captain Cireska to Locran.

Free Locran and kill the Cultists at the Ruins of Rakhat Keep.

Search for evidence and end the quest with Locran.

Free Locran from his restraints so you can speak about your next steps against the Triune. He will tell you that the remaining cultists need to be dealt with and they can be found within the Ruins of Rakhat Keep in Hawezar. After you deal with all the Triune and their demons, you can make your way deeper into the ruins.

The last step is to investigate three of the items that are scattered on the ground. Each one will have a small description so that you can piece more of the story together and then the objective is complete.

How to Start The Eyes of the Enemy in Diablo 4

Enter World Tier 3 and head to Zarbinzet to start The Eyes of the Enemy quest. When you get there, you can find an icon that resembles the usual major quests, which are blue. Because these will remain in the game, there is no seasonal icon. So it can be easy to miss the quest on the map.

And that’s all there is to know about this quest. Get ready for the Black Tomb so you can start facing the hordes.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

