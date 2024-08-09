How To Look for Istel in Zarbinzet in Diablo 4

When you get to The Wages of Hatred quest in Diablo 4, you need to look for Istel before you can continue the story of the Mother’s Gifts. This guide will show you exactly where you can find her within Zarbinzet so you can get back to the grind.

Where to Find Istel in Zarbinzet in Diablo 4

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Istel can be found next to the eastern gate in Zarbinzet as she waits next to a soldier. After you leave her family house, you can see a large green circle around the entire town. You need to look for Istel to progress the quest, and if you’ve knocked out quests like this in the past, it can be a pain to locate items or people. This is in the same class of quests, but you don’t have to look any further than the eastern wall of the town.

When you head to the eastern gate in Zarbinzet, Istel will be standing next to the bodies of her enemies on crosses. These are the same enemies that attacked you both in her house beforehand. Once you get close enough to Istel, the green circle will close and you can see the green seasonal symbol above her. Simply approach her and start the next sequence of dialogue to finish this leg of the quest.

After talking to Istel, you can get past the last part of The Wages of Hatred quest. Head back to the usual room where you claim rewards from The Mother’s Gifts board and look for a Grimoire on the table. You can read this book to get some final exposition about The Mother and that ends this journey for Season 5. There is still the questline for Locran that leads to an Infernal Compass, so don’t forget to look for him in Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

