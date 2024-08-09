How to Get an Infernal Compass in Diablo 4

To take down the Infernal Hordes in Season 5 of Diablo 4, you need to find at least one Infernal Compass to gain access to the mode. To help you reach the Burning Hells, this guide will cover how you can find the items to open up the gates to the hordes.

Where to Get an Infernal Compass in Diablo 4

An Infernal Compass can be obtained by crafting one at the Occultist, claiming rewards from The Mother’s Gifts board, or opening chests in World Tier 3 Helltides or above. Out of all these methods, the most reliable is simply using your resources to craft what you need. However, you need to reach a point where they are available at the Occultist and you have the materials needed in exchange.

Craft an Infernal Compass at the Occultist Vendor.

Open Tortured Gifts in Helltides.

Kill Doomsayers for a chance at a drop.

Claim rewards in The Mother’s Gift board.

To unlock the ability to craft an Infernal Compass, you need to finish Locran’s questline that starts with The Eyes of the Enemy. The full questline leads to The Edge of the Abyss where you take on your first remnants of the horde. After Locran finishes his ritual, you get the ability to use compasses and create them. He even leaves you with a couple of compasses to get started on your seasonal journey.

Outside of the crafting process, you can earn Infernal Compasses in Diablo 4 by opening chests in Helltides or claiming rewards from The Mother’s Gift board. Just make sure you are at least in World Tier 3 or else the grind will be pointless.

How to Use an Infernal Compass in Diablo 4

After obtaining an Infernal Compass, open your consumables tab and select the compass that you want to use. Regardless of the one you choose to consume, an option to teleport to the Gates of Hell will appear on the map. The location is always to the right of the Imperial Library in Kehjistan, so you don’t need to look very far.

Now all you have to do is wipe out the hordes of demons and continue looking for more lucrative compasses. There are plenty of rewards in store and a ton of XP to earn along the way.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

