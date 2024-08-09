How to Start the Infernal Hordes Mode in Diablo 4

In Season 5, the Infernal Hordes are the main new mode for players to try out in Diablo 4, but you can’t access it right away. In this guide, we will explain how you can gain access to the wave-based mode and claim the devilish rewards that your build needs.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Finish the To the Edge of the Abyss quest and consume an Infernal Compass to start the Infernal Hordes mode. There are two major quest lines that you can complete while Season 5 is active. The first line you can complete is tied to The Mother’s Gifts and Istel. Once you get about halfway through and you enter World Tier 3, you can talk to Locran again. He will provide you with The Eyes of the Enemy quest where you discover more about the breaches.

Once you complete the third Locran quest, To the Edge of the Abyss, you will unlock access to the Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4. However, gaining access is just the first part of the process. You also need to have an Infernal Compass that you can consume to open the gates to hell. The good news is completing Locran’s quests will provide a couple of compasses as a reward. From there, you can earn more Sigil Powder and compasses for further runs.

Related: How to Find a Hellbreach in Diablo 4

The entrance to the Infernal Hordes mode is always located to the right of the Imperial Library in Kehjistan. When you consume an Infernal Compass, you can either select the icon for the Burning Gates or you can head to the Caldeum on your own. Either way, entering the gates will automatically start the horde mode and you’ll have to get ready for the full event. Make sure you have your gear repaired before you get started.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy