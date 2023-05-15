How to complete the Temple of Time in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Temple of Time is Great Sky Island’s most prominent building, and if you want to return to Hyrule proper, you’re going to have to beat it. But if you’re struggling to complete the Temple of Time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, don’t worry, we’re here to help.

How to Enter and Solve The Temple of Time in Tears of the Kingdom

You won’t be able to enter the Temple of Time until you’ve gathered three Lights of Blessing and received the Fuse, Ascend, and Ultrahand abilities. In other words, you need to have solved the first three Great Sky Island shrines.

If you’re having problems with any of those, check out our guides to the Ukouh Shrine, the In-Isa Shrine, and finally the Gutanbac Shrine. Now, head to the Temple of Time (you really can’t miss it) and you’ll be able to open the doors.

Inside, you’ll find a glowing, golden tear which Link will take. I thought this was the grand prize, the ultimate gift that the Temple had to offer, but I was wrong. Instead, it’s yet another ability, Recall, which lets you temporarily reverse objects.

Use Recall on either the right or left waterwheel and jump on the blades to reach the upper ledge. You don’t have to jump on the middle wheel; you can shimmy around the torches to reach the chamber above the wheels.

Once you reach the chamber, try to open the big door. You won’t be able to, however, because you’ve only got three hearts. Rauru will appear and send you on a quest to a hidden fourth shrine, the Nachoyah Shrine. Beat that shrine (here’s how) and return to the Temple of Time.

Here’s What to Do When You Return to The Temple of Time

Again, use Recall to get past the wheels and open the inner temple doors. Your hearts will tick down, but don’t worry, that’s just for show. After a cutscene, you’ll find yourself outside. Head along the broken path and use Ascend to pass through the rough stone square above you.

Now, you’re faced with another broken bridge. It’s easy to get confused here because, up to this point, the game has marked the areas you can Ascend through with rough or rippled patches. But you can use Ascend on virtually any surface, marked or not. So, use Ascend to head upwards through the “ceiling.”

Finally, walk through the archway and examine (button A) the glowing orb on the slab. And that’s how to complete the Temple of Time in Tears of the Kingdom. You’re now free to return to Hyrule and begin the full adventure.

