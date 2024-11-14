How To Complete Room 1 in Trace From Cool Math Games

Are you a fan of escape rooms? You don’t actually need to leave the house since there are plenty of virtual escape rooms on the internet. One such escape room is Trace, from Cool Maths Games, and if you’re finding it tricky, here’s how to complete Room 1, The Bathroom.

How To Solve the First Room in Trace From Cool Math Games

There are a total of seven rooms to complete in Cool Maths Games’ Trace, a task that might seem daunting. But don’t worry; I’ll give you a head start with a solution to the first room, The Bathroom.

Before I do that, here are a couple of tips. First of all, click on everything; as with real-life escape rooms, clues and keys can be hidden under mundane-looking objects.

Secondly, use the game’s photo feature to take pictures of things you’ll need to refer to later and use the notes, too. For example, with the pentagon light puzzle, take a picture of the string pentagram to refer to as you solve the puzzle itself.

Start by solving Trace’s pentagon light puzzle, which is wired to three locked cupboards. You’ll need to solve this puzzle several times, making a different pattern each time. This first time you’re making a pentagram, as shown by the string pentagram above the pentagon.

The beam starts from the cyan arrow at the top, and you need to direct it to make the correct pattern. Clicking on each arrow makes it point at a different arrow. The first solution is:

Cyan arrow -> red arrow

Red arrow -> pink arrow

Pink arrow -> blue arrow

Blue arrow -> green arrow

Green arrow -> cyan arrow

Press the button and open the cupboard that’s just unlocked and take one half of the scissors. Make a note of the number (_ _ _ 16), but ignore the pumpkin for now. Look in the washbasin for the other half of the scissors and combine the two by clicking on the other.

Now, use the scissors to cut the string on the red key near the basin. Next, use it to unlock the small box with the red keyhole.

The small box contains another number clue (_ _ .35 _) and a piece of paper. Look at it and uncrumple it. This is a clue to solving the other box, the one with circles on the front.

It’s a sketch of the basin and the surrounding area. So, look at the basin and take note of which lights are on. From the left, it’s 1, 3 and 4.

The sketch also reveals another Trace secret in Room 1. Since it shows a cross on one of the tiles, put the sketch down, click on the wall for a close-up view, and click on the tiles until one comes away (see below). Click on your camera to take a screenshot.

Now, go to the other box and click on circles 1, 3, and 4. This gives you another number clue (_ 8 _ _). Investigate the toilet paper to get another partial number, ( 5 _ _ _ ). Then, return to the beam pentagram and make the shape shown on the fish tile.

This second solution is:

Cyan arrow -> blue arrow

Blue arrow -> red arrow

Red arrow-> pink arrow

Pink arrow -> green arrow

Green arrow -> cyan arrow

Press the button and open the right-hand cupboard for another number clue, 1, 2, .05, 8 with the numbers under the dashes. So, you need to divide the top numbers by the bottom numbers to get a full code. The code is 5472.

Where does the code go? Just beneath the basin, to the right, there’s a painting. Click on the painting to reveal the dials and put the code in. This will reveal a lightbulb, which you should take.

Go back to the pumpkin in the left-hand cupboard, lift the lid, and insert the lightbulb. This gives you a third and final beam pattern:

Cyan -> red

Red -> green

Green -> blue

Blue -> pink

Pink -> cyan

This opens the cupboard under the basin, so take the red key block and use it on the hole on the bathroom door puzzle. You have to get the red key block to the green padlock square.

The trick is to move the small purple blocks to create space, so you can move the green and yellow blocks and, ultimately, move the red key block to the bottom left. It’s not particularly tricky; it just requires patience. Here’s how the board looked when I solved it.

This will open the door, and you’re free to proceed to the next area. And that’s how to complete Room 1 in Cool Maths Games’ Trace.

Trace is available on Cool Math Games.

