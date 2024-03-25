How To Craft a Mushroom Log in Stardew Valley

It’s time to put heavily wooded farms to work in Stardew Valley with the new Mushroom Log. Added in the 1.6 Update, this handy log will make mushrooms, providing players with plentiful fungi.

Recommended Videos

The 1.6 Update in Stardew Valley adds several new crafting stations that fill gaps in the game. The Mushroom Log is a particularly useful station, as it gives players access to mushrooms even if they didn’t select the mushroom cave near the beginning of the game. Mushrooms aren’t just good for cooking, they are used to make important potions like the Life Elixer, a crucial item for successfully diving into Skill Cavern.

How To Get The Mushroom Log Recipe in Stardew Valley

Screenshot via Escapist

To get the Mushroom Log crafting recipe in Stardew Valley, players must reach level 4 in Foraging. To do this quickly, harvest every forageable item around the map and cut down trees. The recipe appears in the crafting menu the morning after players reach level 4.

To craft the Mushroom Log, the following materials are required:

x10 Hardwood

x10 Moss

How to Use The Mushroom Log in Stardew Valley

While Mushroom Logs are relatively cheap to craft, their location on the farm can be a bit more difficult. Mushroom Logs are most effective in Stardew Valley when put in locations with a lot of trees. To get the maximum number of mushrooms possible, players will need to place the Mushroom Log in an area with 5-10 trees.

Related: How To Get The Attic, Cubby, Dining Room & Expanded Corner Room in Stardew Valley 1.6

Additionally, the Mushroom Log produces different types of mushrooms depending on the types of trees that are near it. The quality of the mushrooms produced can also be boosted by keeping moss-covered trees near the Mushroom Log. Every mossy tree significantly boosts the odds of a high-quality yield.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.