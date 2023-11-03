How to Customize Your Restaurant in Dave the Diver

When it comes to making money in a restaurant, you better make sure it looks good for all your hungry customers. Here’s how to customize and decorate your Sushi Bar in Dave the Diver.

How to Customize Dave the Diver’s Restaurant

Relatively early on in your undersea adventures, Dave will come into possession of Bancho Sushi, a restaurant that’s able to make ample use of the copious amounts of fish he drags up from the bottom of the Blue Hole. While it starts off as a fairly run-of-the-mill establishment, players are able to take it to greater heights with better menus, trained staff, and, of course, tons of decorations. While the option to tweak the interior is displayed on the bottom of the screen whenever Dave’s hanging out at Bancho’s, purchasing different display pieces can come across as somewhat confusing at first.

Upon opening the menu, you’ll be treated to several different categories of decoration. The items include the kinds of chairs patrons will sit upon, the style of the ceiling, wall-mounted art, the tables, and even the lighting. Each option comes paired with a price that you’ll obviously need to pay if you want to unlock it. They’re usually relatively cheap until you get to some of the more high-end furniture.

When you opt to purchase something from the interior design menu, it won’t automatically deduct the coins from your collection. Instead, you should treat it like your shopping cart when you’re using Amazon or any other online retailer/distributor. Each item you select will add to your total so when you’re ready to purchase everything that you’ve selected, go ahead and press whatever button you have set to “Confirm.” All the necessary cash will be removed from your account and you can go on your merry way with a spiffy new look for Bancho’s Sushi. Of course, you could just hit “Confirm” after selecting every item individually but that’s just going to be a string of pop-up menus so why go through all the fuss?

Does Customizing the Sushi Bar Do Anything?

If you’re wondering whether there’s any point in customizing the look of your restaurant, then you’ll be interested to know that decorating has zero mechanical impact on anything. I tested the effects of the furniture by opening Bancho’s Sushi with the lowest rung of interior design options and got the same amount of customers as the following night when I included several high-tier pieces. The amount of money I accrued was different but upon examination, that was entirely up to the dishes that were served on either night.

With all that in mind, go forth and pretty up your sushi establishment to your heart’s content! Just make sure you leave enough cash behind for your staff. They deserve a raise and you know it.

